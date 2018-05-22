Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Hellenic Telecommunications Organization    HTO   GRS260333000

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 09:31am CEST

Announcement Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, May 22, 2018 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that within the frame of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, on 21/5/2018, purchased 48,000 own shares, through National Securities S.A., for an average price of €10.5829 per share, of total value 507,976.80, in accordance with article 16 of Codified Law 2190/1920 and the resolutions of the Company's competent bodies.

Following the aforementioned purchase, the Company holds 2,698,865 own shares, 0.551% of the total shares of the Company.

The announcement is issued in accordance with (EE) Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16/4/2014, the (EE) Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 dated 8/3/2016 and the Athens Exchange Rulebook (paragraph 4.1.3.14).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Konstantinos Krokos

Manager/ Department of Financial Communication & Relations with Regulatory Authorities

Τel. + 30 210-6111121

Fax: + 30 210-6111030 E-mail: [email protected]

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 07:30:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATION
09:31aHELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back
PU
05/17HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back
PU
05/15HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement of regulated information &nd..
PU
05/14HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back
PU
05/10HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back
PU
05/09HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Telekom Romania Q1 2018 revenues top 226 ..
AQ
05/09HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : OTE Group 2018 First Quarter Results unde..
PU
05/08HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back
PU
05/04HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back
PU
05/02HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : COSMOTE TV renews LaLiga Santander until ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/23Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earning.. 
2017Hellenic Telecommunications reports Q2 results 
2017It's Show Me Time For America - Week Ahead 
2017EU Strangling Of Greece & The Greek People Must End 
2017Hellenic Telecommunications Organization's (HLTOY) CEO Michael Tsamaz on Q1 2.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 906 M
EBIT 2018 531 M
Net income 2018 278 M
Debt 2018 588 M
Yield 2018 4,45%
P/E ratio 2018 19,02
P/E ratio 2019 16,60
EV / Sales 2018 1,48x
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 5 196 M
Chart HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATION
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Telecommunication Technical Analysis Chart | HTO | GRS260333000 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 13,5 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Kosma Tsamaz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stefanos Theocharopoulos Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Georgios Athanasopoulos Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Panagiotis D. Tabourlos Independent Non-Executive Director
Charalampos Georgiou Mazarakis Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION-7.83%6 120
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.60%197 711
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-1.85%100 186
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM0.00%79 337
TELEFONICA-1.91%49 356
ORANGE-0.59%45 859
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.