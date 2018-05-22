Hellenic Telecommunications Organization : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back

Announcement Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, May 22, 2018 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that within the frame of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, on 21/5/2018, purchased 48,000 own shares, through National Securities S.A., for an average price of €10.5829 per share, of total value €507,976.80, in accordance with article 16 of Codified Law 2190/1920 and the resolutions of the Company's competent bodies.

Following the aforementioned purchase, the Company holds 2,698,865 own shares, 0.551% of the total shares of the Company.

The announcement is issued in accordance with (EE) Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16/4/2014, the (EE) Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 dated 8/3/2016 and the Athens Exchange Rulebook (paragraph 4.1.3.14).

