Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Hellenic Telecommunications Organization    HTO   GRS260333000

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION (HTO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/03 10:02:52 am
11.005 EUR   +0.14%
09:41aHELLENIC TELECO : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back
PU
08/01HELLENIC TELECO : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back
PU
07/30HELLENIC TELECO : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 09:41am CEST

Announcement Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, August 3, 2018 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE S.A." or the "Company"), announces that within the frame of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, on 2/08/2018, purchased 41,452 own shares, through Eurobank Equities, for an average price of €11.0069 per share, of total value 456,257.03, in accordance with article 16 of Codified Law 2190/1920 and the resolutions of the Company's competent bodies.

Following the aforementioned purchase, the Company holds 5,226,374 own shares, 1.066% of the total shares of the Company.

The announcement is issued in accordance with (EE) Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16/4/2014, the (EE) Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 dated 8/3/2016 and the Athens Exchange Rulebook (paragraph 4.1.3.14).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Konstantinos Krokos

Manager/ Department of Financial Communication & Relations with Regulatory Authorities

Τel. + 30 210-6111121

Fax: + 30 210-6111030 E-mail: [email protected]

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 07:40:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATION
09:41aHELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back
PU
08/01HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back
PU
07/30HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back
PU
07/27HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back
PU
07/25HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back
PU
07/23HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back
PU
07/20HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back
PU
07/19HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement - Release date of Q2 2018 Re..
PU
07/19COSMOTE : The fastest network for Mobile Internet in Greece
PU
07/18HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/23Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earning.. 
2017Hellenic Telecommunications reports Q2 results 
2017It's Show Me Time For America - Week Ahead 
2017EU Strangling Of Greece & The Greek People Must End 
2017Hellenic Telecommunications Organization's (HLTOY) CEO Michael Tsamaz on Q1 2.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 897 M
EBIT 2018 512 M
Net income 2018 273 M
Debt 2018 676 M
Yield 2018 4,28%
P/E ratio 2018 19,63
P/E ratio 2019 16,17
EV / Sales 2018 1,57x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 5 460 M
Chart HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 13,5 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Kosma Tsamaz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stefanos Theocharopoulos Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Georgios Athanasopoulos Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Panagiotis D. Tabourlos Independent Non-Executive Director
Charalampos Georgiou Mazarakis Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION-4.43%6 330
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.79%213 371
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-5.08%97 187
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-5.20%78 483
TELEFONICA-6.51%46 516
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 138
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.