Helmerich & Payne : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

07/26/2018 | 12:16pm CEST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 25, 2018

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

1-4221

73-0679879

(State or other jurisdiction of
Incorporation)

(Commission File
Number)

(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)

1437 South Boulder Avenue, Suite 1400

Tulsa, Oklahoma 74119

(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)

(918) 742-5531

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2.):

o Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

o Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth companyo

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.o


ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On July 25, 2018, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. ('Registrant') issued a press release announcing its financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2018. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99 to this Report on Form 8-K. This information is being furnished pursuant to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be 'filed' for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

1. (d) Exhibits.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

By:

/s/ Debra R. Stockton

Name:

Debra R. Stockton

Title:

Corporate Secretary

Date: July 25, 2018

2

Exhibit 99

NEWS RELEASE

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. / 1437 SOUTH BOULDER AVENUE / TULSA, OKLAHOMA

July 25, 2018

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

· Quarterly U.S. Land revenue days (activity) increased approximately 7%

· H&P's spot pricing in the U.S. land market increased by approximately 11% during the quarter

· Quarterly U.S. Land average rig revenue increased more than $650 per day, 3% sequentially

· H&P upgraded 13 FlexRigs® to super-spec(1) capacity during the third fiscal quarter

· On June 6, 2018, Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share representing a $0.01 increase from the dividend paid in the prior quarter

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) reported a net loss of $8 million or $(0.08) per diluted share from operating revenues of $649 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to a net loss of $12 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, on revenues of $577 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The net losses per diluted share for the third and second fiscal quarters include $(0.07) and $(0.07), respectively, of after-tax losses comprised of select items(2). Net cash provided by operating activities was $161 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to $125 million for the second fiscal quarter of fiscal 2018.

President and CEO John Lindsay commented, 'The Company achieved several operational highlights during the quarter in the midst of a super-charged market where we continue to see robust demand for additional FlexRigs and our industry-leading technology. Moreover, the increase in dayrates speaks to the high value our teams provide and the strong partnerships we continue to nurture with our customers.

'Our U.S. Land operations benefitted from higher activity and pricing as we continued to capitalize on our superior position in the sold-out super-spec market. We have upgraded 38 FlexRigs to super-spec during the first nine months of the fiscal year bringing the total to 191 super-spec FlexRigs in our U.S. land fleet. The market is tight for super-spec FlexRigs, and dayrate improvements have accelerated with the average spot dayrate increasing 11% during the quarter. Offsetting these benefits during the quarter however, were unexpected one-time costs which led to a slight decline in our U.S. Land margins.

'Permian bottleneck headlines have clouded the near-term outlook; however, we continue to experience strong demand and are adding rigs accordingly. Oil prices have remained strong during the quarter and we're optimistic that E&P spending in 2018 is not yet fully reflecting the inherent potential in these higher than expected oil prices or the prospects for continued momentum into 2019. In addition to the Permian growth, we are seeing improved rig activity in the Eagle Ford, the SCOOP/STACK play in Oklahoma as well as the Bakken.

'Higher crude oil prices positively impacted our international and offshore businesses as additional rigs were contracted during the quarter. We are actively pursuing opportunities in these segments.

'An increasing number of customers are realizing the long-term value proposition of the services provided by our new technology subsidiaries, MOTIVE® Drilling Technologies, Inc. ('Motive') and Magnetic Variation Services, LLC ('MagVAR'). Driven by industry trends toward longer laterals and tighter well spacing, both companies are growing activity at impressive rates. We believe these technologies are leading edge, create additional opportunities to utilize our digital FlexRig platform, and provide an important step in the evolution of drilling automation.'

(more)


Operating Segment Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2018

U.S. Land Operations:

Segment operating income increased by $7.3 million to $34.3 million sequentially. The increase in operating results was primarily driven by sequential increases in both quarterly revenue days and average rig revenue per day. The number of quarterly revenue days increased sequentially by approximately 7%. Adjusted average rig revenue per day increased by $689 to $23,400(3) as pricing continued to improve throughout the quarter.

The average rig expense per day increased sequentially by $848 to $14,934 as the third fiscal quarter average rig expense was adversely impacted by the wage increase in the Permian mentioned in our last quarter's earnings call and higher pass-through and other one-time costs. Corresponding adjusted average rig margin per day declined roughly 2% to $8,466(3).

The segment's depreciation expense for the quarter includes non-cash charges of $7.0 million for abandonments of used drilling rig components related to rig upgrades, compared to similar non-cash charges of $7.1 million during the second fiscal quarter of 2018.

Offshore Operations:

Segment operating income decreased by $1.7 million to $3.8 million sequentially. The number of quarterly revenue days on H&P-owned platform rigs increased sequentially by approximately 28%, while the average rig margin per day decreased sequentially by $4,818 to $4,686 primarily due to higher than anticipated self-insurance expenses and start-up costs associated with a rig that returned to work during the quarter. Management contracts on customer-owned platform rigs contributed approximately $4.8 million to the segment's operating income, compared to approximately $5.1 million during the prior quarter.

International Land Operations:

The segment had operating income of $4.3 million this quarter as compared to an operating loss of $0.7 million during the previous quarter. The $5.0 million sequential increase in operating income was primarily attributable to sequentially higher revenue days and average rig revenue per day. Revenue days increased during the quarter by 15% to 1,762 driven by additional rigs returning to work in Colombia. The average rig margin per day increased by $1,461 to $9,994.

Operational Outlook for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2018

U.S. Land Operations:

· Quarterly revenue days expected to increase by approximately 6% sequentially, representing an average rig count of approximately 230 rigs for the quarter

· Average rig revenue per day expected to be roughly $24,000 (excluding any impact from early termination revenue)

· Average rig expense per day expected to be roughly $14,700

Offshore Operations:

· Quarterly revenue days expected to decrease by approximately 4% sequentially, representing an average rig count of 6 rigs for the quarter

· Average rig margin per day expected to be approximately $13,000

· Management contracts expected to generate approximately $3 to $4 million in operating income

International Land Operations:

· Quarterly revenue days expected to increase by approximately 3% sequentially, representing an average rig count of 19-20 rigs for the quarter

· Average rig margin per day expected to be roughly $9,000

2


Other Estimates for Fiscal 2018

· Capital expenditures are now expected to be approximately $450 million.

· General and administrative expenses for fiscal 2018 are now expected to be approximately $200 million.

· Depreciation is still expected to be approximately $585 million, inclusive of abandonment charges estimated at approximately $35 million.

Select Items Included in Net Income (or Loss) per Diluted Share

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2018 net loss of $(0.08) per diluted share included $(0.07) in after-tax losses comprised of the following:

· $0.04 of after-tax income from long-term contract early termination compensation from customers

· $0.03 of after-tax gains related to the sale of used drilling equipment

· $(0.01) of incremental income tax adjustments related to the recognition of the new corporate tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act(4) in calculating the Company's deferred income tax liability

· $(0.05) of after-tax losses from abandonment charges related to the decommissioning of used drilling equipment

· $(0.08) of additional discrete tax items impacting the quarter

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018 net loss of $(0.12) per diluted share included $(0.07) in after-tax losses comprised of the following:

· $0.04 of after-tax gains related to the sale of used drilling equipment

· $0.03 of after-tax income from long-term contract early termination compensation from customers

· $0.01 of incremental income tax adjustments related to the recognition of the new corporate tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act(4) in calculating the Company's deferred income tax liability

· $(0.06) of after-tax losses from abandonment charges related to the decommissioning of used drilling equipment

· $(0.09) of after-tax losses from discontinued operations related to adjustments resulting from currency devaluation

Conference Call

A conference call will be held on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations to discuss the Company's third quarter fiscal 2018 results. Dial-in information for the conference call is (877) 876-9173 for domestic callers or (785) 424-1667 for international callers. The call access code is 'Helmerich'. You may also listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at http://www.hpinc.com and accessing the corresponding link through the Investor Relations section by clicking on 'INVESTORS' and then clicking on 'Event Calendar' to find the event and the link to the webcast.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world as well as develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P's fleet includes 350 land rigs in the U.S., 38 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs. For more information, see H&P online at www.hpinc.com.

3


Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the registrant's future financial position, operations outlook, business strategy, budgets, projected costs and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. For information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the 'Risk Factors' and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' sections of the Company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result of these factors, Helmerich & Payne, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update or revise our forward-looking statements based on changes in internal estimates, expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Note Regarding Trademarks. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. owns or has rights to the use of trademarks, service marks and trade names that it uses in conjunction with the operation of its business. Some of the trademarks that appear in this release or otherwise used by H&P include FlexRig and Family of Solutions, which may be registered or trademarked in the U.S. and other jurisdictions.

(1) The term 'super-spec' herein refers to rigs with the following specifications: AC drive, 1,500 hp drawworks, 750,000 lbs. hookload rating, 7,500 psi mud circulating system and multiple-well pad capability.

(2) See the corresponding section of this release for details regarding the select items.

(3) See the Selected Statistical & Operational Highlights table(s) for details on the revenues or charges excluded on a per revenue day basis. The inclusion or exclusion of these amounts results in adjusted revenue, expense, and/or margin per day figures, which are all non-GAAP measures.

(4) On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was signed into law, effective January 1, 2018. H&P continues to analyze the effect of the new tax law on the Company's tax position, which may result in further adjustments to our income tax provision.

Contact: Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations

[email protected]

(918) 588-5190

4


HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

Unaudited

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

June 30

March 31

June 30

June 30

OPERATIONS

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Operating Revenues:

Drilling - U.S. Land

$

536,582

$

482,729

$

405,516

$

1,480,951

$

1,000,119

Drilling - Offshore

37,669

32,983

33,711

104,018

103,758

Drilling - International Land

63,297

52,459

55,075

178,970

157,863

Other

11,324

9,313

4,262

26,504

10,697

$

648,872

$

577,484

$

498,564

$

1,790,443

$

1,272,437

Operating costs and expenses:

Operating costs, excluding depreciation and amortization

444,511

385,556

337,463

1,203,150

881,971

Depreciation and amortization

144,579

145,675

145,043

433,521

431,667

General and administrative

52,399

48,325

42,890

147,272

110,671

Research and development

5,479

4,436

3,058

13,149

8,585

Income from asset sales

(4,313

)

(5,255

)

(1,862

)

(15,133

)

(17,593

)

642,655

578,737

526,592

1,781,959

1,415,301

Operating income (loss)

6,217

(1,253

)

(28,028

)

8,484

(142,864

)

Other income (expense):

Interest and dividend income

2,109

1,847

1,700

5,680

4,028

Interest expense

(5,993

)

(6,028

)

(6,364

)

(17,794

)

(17,503

)

Other

28

(121

)

(911

)

437

(350

)

(3,856

)

(4,302

)

(5,575

)

(11,677

)

(13,825

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,361

(5,555

)

(33,603

)

(3,193

)

(156,689

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

10,535

(3,922

)

(10,478

)

(494,028

)

(50,537

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

(8,174

)

(1,633

)

(23,125

)

490,835

(106,152

)

Income from discontinued operations, before income taxes

8,383

1,263

3,223

9,127

2,705

Income tax provision

8,217

11,509

1,897

19,743

2,233

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

166

(10,246

)

1,326

(10,616

)

472

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

(8,008

)

$

(11,879

)

$

(21,799

)

$

480,219

$

(105,680

)

Basic earnings per common share:

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.22

)

$

4.47

$

(0.99

)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

$

-

$

(0.09

)

$

0.01

$

(0.10

)

$

-

Net income (loss)

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.21

)

$

4.37

$

(0.99

)

Diluted earnings per common share:

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.22

)

$

4.45

$

(0.99

)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

$

-

$

(0.09

)

$

0.01

$

(0.10

)

$

-

Net income (loss)

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.21

)

$

4.35

$

(0.99

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

108,905

108,868

108,572

108,818

108,470

Diluted

108,905

108,868

108,572

109,338

108,470

5


HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

Unaudited

(in thousands)

June 30

September 30

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

2018

2017

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

306,426

$

521,375

Short-term investments

44,279

44,491

Other current assets

782,773

669,398

Current assets of discontinued operations

-

3

Total current assets

1,133,478

1,235,267

Investments

92,702

84,026

Net property, plant, and equipment

4,883,378

5,001,051

Other assets

156,314

119,644

TOTAL ASSETS

$

6,265,872

$

6,439,988

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

$

381,667

$

344,311

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

1

74

Total current liabilities

381,668

344,385

Non-current liabilities

933,465

1,434,098

Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations

14,548

4,012

Long-term debt less unamortized discount and debt issuance costs

493,700

492,902

Total shareholders' equity

4,442,491

4,164,591

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

6,265,872

$

6,439,988

6


HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

Unaudited

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

June 30

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

2018

2017

As adjusted

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income (loss)

$

480,219

$

(105,680

)

Adjustment for loss from discontinued operations

10,616

(472

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

490,835

(106,152

)

Depreciation and amortization

433,521

431,667

Changes in assets and liabilities

(579,255

)

(92,919

)

Income from asset sales

(15,133

)

(17,593

)

Other

28,603

25,367

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

358,571

240,370

Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations

(150

)

(115

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

358,421

240,255

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Capital expenditures

(322,658

)

(300,275

)

Purchase of short-term investments

(52,159

)

(48,958

)

Payment for acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(47,886

)

(70,416

)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

52,470

53,150

Proceeds from asset sales

28,049

17,921

Net cash used in investing activities

(342,184

)

(348,578

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Dividends paid

(230,368

)

(229,061

)

Proceeds from stock option exercises

5,160

10,884

Payments for employee taxes on net settlement of equity awards

(5,978

)

(6,274

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(231,186

)

(224,451

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(214,949

)

(332,774

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

521,375

905,561

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

306,426

$

572,787

'As adjusted' - Effective October 1, 2017, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting. The cash flow statement for the nine months ended June 30, 2017 has been adjusted to reflect changes that were applied retrospectively from that adoption.

7


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30

March 31

June 30

June 30

SEGMENT REPORTING -Unaudited

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

(in thousands, except days and per day amounts)

U.S. LAND OPERATIONS

Revenues

$

536,582

$

482,729

$

405,516

$

1,480,951

$

1,000,119

Direct operating expenses

362,037

317,688

277,372

978,789

686,227

General and administrative expense

14,788

14,011

13,347

42,792

37,562

Depreciation

125,418

123,955

122,777

373,211

367,048

Segment operating income (loss)

$

34,339

$

27,075

$

(7,980

)

$

86,159

$

(90,718

)

Revenue days

19,917

18,666

16,577

56,946

39,527

Average rig revenue per day

$

23,698

$

22,928

$

21,986

$

23,027

$

22,902

Average rig expense per day

$

14,934

$

14,086

$

14,256

$

14,209

$

14,942

Average rig margin per day

$

8,764

$

8,842

$

7,730

$

8,818

$

7,960

Rig utilization

63

%

59

%

52

%

60

%

42

%

OFFSHORE OPERATIONS

Revenues

$

37,669

$

32,983

$

33,711

$

104,018

$

103,758

Direct operating expenses

30,146

23,595

23,656

74,863

72,524

General and administrative expense

1,126

1,106

969

3,397

2,787

Depreciation

2,617

2,833

2,630

7,804

9,295

Segment operating income

$

3,780

$

5,449

$

6,456

$

17,954

$

19,152

Revenue days

574

450

546

1,484

1,785

Average rig revenue per day

$

35,293

$

33,583

$

35,644

$

34,924

$

34,204

Average rig expense per day

$

30,607

$

24,079

$

24,141

$

26,394

$

23,300

Average rig margin per day

$

4,686

$

9,504

$

11,503

$

8,530

$

10,904

Rig utilization

79

%

63

%

75

%

68

%

77

%

INTERNATIONAL LAND OPERATIONS

Revenues

$

63,297

$

52,459

$

55,075

$

178,970

$

157,863

Direct operating expenses

46,810

39,249

35,006

132,796

120,537

General and administrative expense

995

832

714

2,959

2,303

Depreciation

11,160

13,073

14,428

36,044

40,248

Segment operating income (loss)

$

4,332

$

(695

)

$

4,927

$

7,171

$

(5,225

)

Revenue days

1,762

1,530

1,633

4,878

3,660

Average rig revenue per day

$

33,941

$

32,796

$

32,708

$

34,919

$

41,134

Average rig expense per day

$

23,947

$

24,263

$

19,645

$

24,941

$

30,328

Average rig margin per day

$

9,994

$

8,533

$

13,063

$

9,978

$

10,806

Rig utilization

50

%

45

%

47

%

47

%

35

%

Operating statistics exclude the effects of offshore platform management contracts and gains and losses from translation of foreign currency transactions and do not include reimbursements of 'out-of-pocket' expenses in revenue per day, expense per day and margin calculations.

Reimbursed amounts were as follows:

U.S. Land Operations

$

64,587

$

54,750

$

41,059

$

169,652

$

94,861

Offshore Operations

$

5,057

$

5,199

$

5,181

$

14,354

$

15,678

International Land Operations

$

3,492

$

2,281

$

1,663

$

8,634

$

7,312

8


Segment operating income for all segments is a non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's performance, as it excludes general and administrative expenses, corporate depreciation, income from asset sales and other corporate income and expense. The Company considers segment operating income to be an important supplemental measure of operating performance for presenting trends in the Company's core businesses. This measure is used by the Company to facilitate period-to-period comparisons in operating performance of the Company's reportable segments in the aggregate by eliminating items that affect comparability between periods. The Company believes that segment operating income is useful to investors because it provides a means to evaluate the operating performance of the segments and the Company on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by our internal decision makers. Additionally, it highlights operating trends and aids analytical comparisons. However, segment operating income has limitations and should not be used as an alternative to operating income or loss, a performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP, as it excludes certain costs that may affect the Company's operating performance in future periods.

The following table reconciles operating income (loss) per the information above to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes as reported on the Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands).

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30

March 31

June 30

June 30

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Operating income (loss) - Unaudited

U.S. Land

$

34,339

$

27,075

$

(7,980

)

$

86,159

$

(90,718

)

Offshore

3,780

5,449

6,456

17,954

19,152

International Land

4,332

(695

)

4,927

7,171

(5,225

)

Other

(7,226

)

(7,015

)

(2,569

)

(21,558

)

(5,752

)

Segment operating income (loss)

$

35,225

$

24,814

$

834

$

89,726

$

(82,543

)

Corporate general and administrative

(30,419

)

(28,267

)

(27,283

)

(87,235

)

(67,442

)

Other depreciation

(3,308

)

(3,418

)

(3,852

)

(10,271

)

(11,751

)

Inter-segment elimination

406

363

411

1,131

1,279

Income from asset sales

4,313

5,255

1,862

15,133

17,593

Operating income (loss)

$

6,217

$

(1,253

)

$

(28,028

)

$

8,484

$

(142,864

)

Other income (expense):

Interest and dividend income

2,109

1,847

1,700

5,680

4,028

Interest expense

(5,993

)

(6,028

)

(6,364

)

(17,794

)

(17,503

)

Other

28

(121

)

(911

)

437

(350

)

Total other income (expense)

(3,856

)

(4,302

)

(5,575

)

(11,677

)

(13,825

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

$

2,361

$

(5,555

)

$

(33,603

)

$

(3,193

)

$

(156,689

)

9


SUPPLEMENTARY STATISTICAL INFORMATION

Unaudited

SELECTED STATISTICAL & OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Used to determine adjusted per revenue day statistics, which is a non-GAAP measure)

Three Months Ended

June 30

March 31

2018

2018

(in dollars per revenue day)

U.S. Land Operations

Early contract termination revenues

$

298

$

217

Total impact per revenue day:

$

298

$

217

U.S. LAND RIG COUNTS & MARKETABLE FLEET STATISTICS

July 25

June 30

March 31

Q3FY18

2018

2018

2018

Average

U.S. Land Operations

Term Contract Rigs

129

136

125

130.6

Spot Contract Rigs

98

88

88

88.3

Total Contracted Rigs

227

224

213

218.9

Idle or Other Rigs

123

126

137

131.1

Total Marketable Fleet

350

350

350

350.0

H&P GLOBAL FLEET UNDER TERM CONTRACT STATISTICS

Number of Rigs Already Under Long-Term Contracts(1)

(Estimated Quarterly Average - as of 07/25/18)

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Segment

FY18

FY19

FY19

FY19

FY19

FY20

FY20

U.S. Land Operations

125.8

113.7

73.1

54.4

38.2

28.3

13.5

International Land Operations

10.0

10.0

10.0

10.0

10.0

9.0

5.2

Offshore Operations

0.3

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

136.1

123.7

83.1

64.4

48.2

37.3

18.7

(1) The above term contract coverage excludes long-term contracts for which the Company received early contract termination notifications as of 07/25/18. Given notifications as of 07/25/18, the Company expects to generate approximately $2 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2018 and approximately $2 million over the next 3 months from early terminations corresponding to long-term contracts and related to its U.S. Land segment. All of the above rig contracts have original terms equal to or in excess of six months and include provisions for early termination fees.

###

10

