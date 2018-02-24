Hemisphere Media : to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) ("Hemisphere" or the "Company"), the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading television and digital content platforms, plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results on Monday, March 5, 2018. The financial release will be posted at http://ir.hemispheretv.com/releases.cfm before the market open. Hemisphere executives will host a conference call following the release at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available online via the company's Investor Relations website located at http://ir.hemispheretv.com/.

Alternatively, interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (877) 497-1436, or from outside the United States at (262) 558-6292, at least five minutes prior to the start time. The conference ID for the call is 2689749.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 PM Eastern Time March 5, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056, or from outside the United States by dialing (404) 537-3406. The conference ID for the replay is 2689749.

