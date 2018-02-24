Log in
HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP INC (HMTV)
Hemisphere Media : to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call

02/24/2018

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) ("Hemisphere" or the "Company"), the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading television and digital content platforms, plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results on Monday, March 5, 2018. The financial release will be posted at http://ir.hemispheretv.com/releases.cfm before the market open. Hemisphere executives will host a conference call following the release at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available online via the company's Investor Relations website located at http://ir.hemispheretv.com/.

Alternatively, interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (877) 497-1436, or from outside the United States at (262) 558-6292, at least five minutes prior to the start time. The conference ID for the call is 2689749.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 PM Eastern Time March 5, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056, or from outside the United States by dialing (404) 537-3406. The conference ID for the replay is 2689749.

About Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) is the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading broadcast and cable television and digital content platforms. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hemisphere owns and operates five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, and the leading broadcast television network in Puerto Rico, and has ownership interests in a new broadcast television network in Colombia and a Spanish-language OTT service in the U.S.


© Business Wire 2018
