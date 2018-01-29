Log in
HEMP INC    

HEMP INC
Hemp, Inc. Announces Completion of First Purchase Order for Natural Absorbent Product Spill-Be-Gone(TM)

01/29/2018 | 08:25pm CET

Spring Hope, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2018) - Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest hemp mill in the western hemisphere, announced today that the Company has fulfilled its first purchase order for Spill-Be-Gone™, part of Hemp, Inc.'s spill-absorbent family of products, for a company in Georgia.

Hemp, Inc. announced on Jan. 4 that the Company was shipping its first purchase orders of loss-circulation material DrillWall™ and Kenaf fiber, making Spill-Be-Gone™ the third natural plant product the Company has begun selling this year. Spill-Be-Gone™ is made from the core particles and powder of the kenaf plant, which is one of the world's most absorbent natural materials. This product can be used for the cleanup of oil, diesel fuel, hydraulic fluid, solvents, water and most other liquid spills, and can be formulated to be fire retardant as well. Notably, Spill-Be-Gone™ was one of the products used to help clean up wildlife during the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

"We are proud to announce that we have now produced, manufactured and sold three different products as a result of our operation in North Carolina," said David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC. "With the largest fiber decortication plant and industrial hemp mill in North America, we are committed to providing an environmentally friendly, non-toxic solution to cleaning up spills and absorbing various materials."

"Hemp, Inc. has officially transitioned from a startup company to an operational industrial hemp powerhouse that is on the frontlines of America's hemp revolution," said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. "Providing 'green' solutions to industries that have a direct impact on the wellbeing of our planet - such as the oil, gas, and automotive industries - while supporting the local family farm creates a 'win, win' scenario for our Company as we continue to identify new opportunities to expand Hemp, Inc.'s footprint in 2018."

To read the full press release, click here.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Hemp, Inc.
(855) HEMP-OUT
[email protected]
http://www.hempinc.com

For Investor Relations, please send correspondence to:

[email protected]


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Perlowin Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Craig Perlowin Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEMP INC0
S&P GLOBAL INC8.50%46 869
RELX N.V.-7.46%45 857
RELX-10.21%45 799
THOMSON REUTERS CORP-1.06%31 244
EQUIFAX8.12%15 309
