HempAmericana Announces Purchase of Next Generation CBD Purification System

NEW YORK, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE-- HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC:HMPQ) (“HempAmericana” or the “Company”) is proud to announce the Company’s purchase of a Gilson CPC 1000 centrifugal partition chromatography separator system with a PLC 2500 HPLC+UV Detector – a next-generation processing system capable of producing 99% pure CBD Oil concentrate in scalable quantities widely viewed as a market-leading technology for maximizing the purity and potency of extracted CBD Oil. The Company has already ordered and fully paid for this equipment, which is set to ship in coming days and expected to arrive before the end of the month.



HempAmericana CEO, Salvador Rosillo, commented, “We are fully committed to delivering the highest quality product in every respect. Too many producers treat CBD Oil as a commodity. The truth is: there is a huge spectrum in terms of quality. CBD Oil varies wildly by both potency and purity. We are setting up our Augusta facility from the ground up to be the market leaders in capacity, potency, and purity. And the new Gilson CPC system is a major step toward that objective.”

According to research, centrifugal partition chromatography (the process delivered by the Company’s new CPC 1000 system) can process 5g of crude extract of Cannabis sativa flowers, separating CBD and THC with high precision and filtering out pesticides and impurities, to produce 205 mg of exceptional CBD Oil with a purity score over 99% (as shown by high performance liquid chromatography analysis).

The precise system purchased by the Company is capable of producing between 3.5 and 7.2 kg per day of >99% pure CBD Oil. The system has numerous advantages that should give HempAmericana a market-leading edge, including:

High injection capacity

No need for pre-treatment prior to injection

No denaturation of fragile molecules

No risk of a blocked or contaminated column

Management also notes that the CPC methodology is also more scalable at a faster flow-rate and with less sample loss than typical first-generation “flash and prep HPLC” purification systems.

This equipment will work in tandem with the Company’s new Vitalis R-200 supercritical CO2 CBD Oil Extraction machine on-site, making its Augusta, Maine facility one of the most advanced high-capacity CBD Oil extraction and processing facilities in the Eastern US market.

Ryan Titmas, Vice President, Gilson Americas, commented, “Gilson is excited to provide our customers in the Natural Products markets with our Centrifugal Partition Chromatography Systems (CPC). The CPC solution is a silica-free technology that isolates the maximum amount of a specific molecule at the highest purity possible in the shortest amount of time. Our solution provides a fully scalable process from grams to kilograms, meaning a clear ROI for our clients. I’m excited to see companies like HempAmericana utilize Gilson technologies to produce the best product possible in the shortest amount of time.”

About Gilson, Inc.

Gilson is a family-owned global manufacturer of liquid handling, purification and extraction solutions for the life sciences industry. We help researchers advance the pace of discovery by creating easy-to-use lab instruments that improve reproducibility and traceability. Since 1957, we’ve been developing innovative products such as PIPETMAN®. By partnering closely with the scientific community, we’re continuously advancing our product offerings and have added automated pipetting systems and software to our portfolio. Backed by worldwide R&D, service, and support, Gilson strives to enable verifiable science and make lab life easier for our customers.



About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is currently in the rolling paper and CBD oil business using the brand name Weed Got Oil. Search Rolling Thunders hemp papers on YouTube for a product demonstration of the Company's papers. The company owns an extraction machine and now plans to become a leader in the CBD oil market by establishing three laboratories for the extraction and research of the oils contained in the hemp plant. HempAmericana also researches, develops and sells products made of industrial hemp. See more at http://www.HempAmericana.net.



Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Hemp Americana annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

