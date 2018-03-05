Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

05.03.2018 / 13:43

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Düsseldorf/Germany

SEC. CODE No. 604840 / ISIN: DE0006048408 SEC. CODE No. 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and

Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares for Long-Term Incentive Plan 2020+/ Announcement

In accordance with the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2020+ ('LTI Plan 2020+')adopted by resolution of the Management Board of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA on January 26, 2017, the executives of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and the

executives of the companies affiliated to Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ('Henkel')

shall be granted for each performance cycle entitlement to Henkel preferred shares, ISIN DE 0006048432 ('preferred shares'), subject to the fulfillment of their respective plan conditions.

The preferred shares required for this purpose are firstly to be acquired by Henkel through the stock exchange in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act [AktG]. This share buyback shall be solely for the purpose of allocating preferred shares to Henkel executives who are entitled to participate in the Performance Cycle 2017-2020 in accordance with the respective conditions of the LTI Plan 2020+, thus fulfilling obligations arising from an employee share purchase program or other forms of allocation of shares to employees or members of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies (share buyback pursuant to Section 71 (1) No. 2 AktG, Art. 5 (2c) Regulation

(EU) No. 596/2014).

Therefore, preferred shares with a value, excluding incidental acquisition costs, of up to EUR 33,376,417.92 ('investment amount') are to be bought back in the period from March 6, 2018 to March 23, 2018. At a market price of currently approx. EUR 106.80 per preferred share (XETRA closing price of March 2, 2018), this corresponds to a total of around 312,514 preferred shares. Should the buyback be transacted at prices different from these prices, the number of preferred shares purchased will change accordingly (with the investment amount remaining unchanged). However, the number of preferred shares purchased in the course of the buyback program must not exceed 375,016 (approx. 0.21% of preferred shares issued). Once the buyback program is completed, the shares will be duly allotted, i.e. the preferred shares purchased will be transferred to the executives eligible to participate; consequently, there will be no impact on the number of preferred shares attracting a dividend.

A bank will be commissioned to carry out the buyback transactions; acting independently, this will make its own decisions on the time of the acquisition of the shares within the aforementioned period, irrespective of and uninfluenced by the Corporation. The right of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA to prematurely terminate the bank's mandate in compliance with the relevant legal requirements, and to commission another bank, remains unaffected. The share buyback process may be stopped, interrupted and resumed at any time in accordance with the relevant legal requirements.

The buyback is to be carried out at the best price and in the best interest of the Corporation and exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA). The transactions shall be executed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and Articles 2 to 4 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 regarding supplementation of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European

Parliament and of the Council by technical regulatory standards governing the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures. In accordance with these regulations, the purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) for the buyback of shares may not, among other things, exceed the price of the last independently concluded transaction or, if this is higher, that of the highest independent offer currently being made on the stock exchange on which the respective purchase takes place. Orders are not placed during an auction phase and orders placed prior to the start of an auction phase are not changed during this phase. In addition, the bank may not in total acquire more than 25% of the average daily trading volume of shares on the stock exchange on a single day on which the respective purchase takes place. The average daily trading volume is calculated as the average taken over the 20 trading days prior to the actual purchase date.

The transactions shall be disclosed in a manner consistent with the applicable legal requirements no later than at the end of the seventh trading day following their execution.

In addition, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shall report regularly on the progress of the share buyback program with posts to www.henkel.de/ir or www.henkel.com/

ir.

Düsseldorf, March 5, 2018

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Management Board