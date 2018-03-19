Log in
HENKEL (HEN3)
Henkel : warns that delivery woes in North America damp first-quarter start

03/19/2018 | 09:02am CET
A logo of consumer goods group Henkel is pictured in Duesseldorf

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German consumer goods company Henkel said on Monday that the first quarter of the year was off to a slow start because of delivery difficulties in North America.

The maker of Persil detergent and Loctite adhesives said the problems in its supply chain were due to changes in transportation and logistics.

"The causes of our delivery difficulties in the North American consumer goods businesses have been identified and are currently being solved," said Henkel Chief Executive Officer Hans Van Bylen. "We expect to return to usual service levels in the course of the second quarter."

Henkel, which did not give details on the supply disruptions, said that organic sales growth for its divisions for laundry and home care, as well as its beauty care, would be negative in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the adhesives group, which generates about half of the companies sales, "continues to how strong development".

"Overall, organic sales growth for the Group in the first

quarter of 2018 is expected to be slightly positive," the company said.

Henkel's shares were indicated 3 percent lower in premarket trade at 0723 GMT.

Henkel has been grappling with a price war in the United States, with Procter & Gamble and competition in its beauty business, and it has seen laundry sales growth slip.

Despite the disruptions, Henkel said that it confirms its outlook for 2018, with organic sales growth in the range of 2 to 4 percent.

It is due to publish first-quarter results on May 9.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Louise Heavens)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 20 477 M
EBIT 2018 3 584 M
Net income 2018 2 360 M
Debt 2018 1 282 M
Yield 2018 1,69%
P/E ratio 2018 18,82
P/E ratio 2019 17,57
EV / Sales 2018 2,31x
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capitalization 45 961 M
Chart HENKEL
Duration : Period :
Henkel Technical Analysis Chart | HEN3 | DE0006048432 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HENKEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 123 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans van Bylen Chief Executive Officer
Simone Bagel-Trah Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carsten Knobel Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Purchasing
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Winfried Zander Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENKEL0.05%56 463
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO LTD--.--%8 441
HB FULLER CO-4.29%2 605
LINTEC CORPORATION-3.44%2 231
SCAPA GROUP PLC12.98%1 071
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO LTD--.--%701
