Henkel : Backs 2018 Guidance Despite 1Q Delivery Problems

By Euan Conley

Germany's Henkel AG (HEN.XE) said Monday that it had a slow start to the first quarter of 2018 due to delivery difficulties in its consumer-goods businesses in North America, but it nevertheless confirmed its outlook for the year.

The maker of Dial soap and Purex laundry detergent said it expects its performance in the first quarter to be affected by problems in its supply chain resulting from a change in transportation and logistics systems used by these businesses.

Henkel said that it expects its beauty-care unit and its laundry and home-care division to close the first quarter with a decline in organic sales growth as a result of the delivery difficulties in North America. Overall organic sales growth for the company, however, should be slightly positive, it added.

The company said that "despite a slow start to the year" it should meet its 2018 guidance, and that it expects organic growth to be between 2% and 4%.

Adjusted return on sales, or its EBIT margin, should increase to more than 17.5%, Henkel added.

