Henkel : Slow Start In The First Quarter 2018 Due To Delivery Difficulties In The Consumer Goods Businesses In North America - Full-Year Outlook 2018 Confirmed For The Group

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
4-Traders Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Market Screener Home
Fundamental Analyse
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistances
Close to supports
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Market Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
Our Services
Premium Access
Discover our Services
4-Traders Homepage
>
Equities
>
Xetra
>
Henkel AG & Co KGaA
HEN
DE0006048408
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA (HEN)
Add to my list
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Real-time Tradegate -
03/19 09:35:16 am
96.5
EUR
-4.64%
08:57a
HENKEL
: Backs 2018 Guidance Despite 1Q Delivery Problems
DJ
08:16a
HENKEL
: Slow Start In The First Quarter 2018 Due To Delivery Diffic..
DJ
02/28
HENKEL
: New formulations enable medical and automotive applications
AQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Calendar
Company
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Sector news
Tweets
Henkel : Slow Start In The First Quarter 2018 Due To Delivery Difficulties In The Consumer Goods Businesses In North America - Full-Year Outlook 2018 Confirmed For The Group
0
03/19/2018 | 08:16am CET
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
@DJMTF
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
HENKEL
-0.14%
110.4
0.05%
0
Latest news on HENKEL AG & CO KGAA
08:57a
HENKEL
: Backs 2018 Guidance Despite 1Q Delivery Problems
DJ
08:16a
HENKEL
: Slow Start In The First Quarter 2018 Due To Delivery Difficulties In Th..
DJ
03/15
HENKEL
: Patent Application Titled "Product and Method for the Temporary Shaping..
AQ
03/15
HENKEL
: Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Product and Method for the Temp..
AQ
03/15
HENKEL
: Patent Application Titled "Non-Chemical Smoothing and De-Curling Agents..
AQ
03/15
HENKEL
: Study Results from Henkel AG & Company, KGaA in the Area of Chemicals a..
AQ
03/14
HENKEL
: achieves new highs in sales and earnings
AQ
03/08
HENKEL
: "Product and Method for the Temporary Shaping of Keratin-Containing Fib..
AQ
03/02
HENKEL
: Phenion Full-Thickness Skin Model Allows Innovative Testing of New Raw ..
AQ
03/01
HENKEL
: Patent Issued for Cross-Linking Mechanism for Thin Organic Coatings Bas..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/22
Henkel AG & Co's (HENKY) CEO Hans Van Bylen on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Cal..
02/22
Henkel AG reports Q4 results
01/30
Tweedy, Browne Fund Q4 2017 Commentary
2017
Procter & Gamble Acquires Native For Health Conscious Approach
2017
Henkel's (HENKY) CEO Hans Van Bylen on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transc..
Chart HENKEL AG & CO KGAA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO KGAA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Managers
Name
Title
Hans van Bylen
Chief Executive Officer
Simone Bagel-Trah
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carsten Knobel
Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Purchasing
Michael Kaschke
Member-Supervisory Board
Winfried Zander
Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
More about the company
4-traders.com :
Markets
News
Analysis
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Screeners
Watchlists
Top / Flop
Tools
Our Services
About :
Surperformance SAS
Contact us
Advertise
Legal informations
About us
Stay Connected :
Facebook
Twitter
Partners :
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Best tweets
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Slave