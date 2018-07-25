Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Henkel AG & Co KGaA    HEN   DE0006048408

HENKEL AG & CO KGAA (HEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Henkel : opens first Beauty Care Lab in the Middle East

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 10:49am CEST

Henkel has officially inaugurated its first Beauty Care laboratory in the Middle East. As a further milestone of Henkel's continuous investment in the region, the new facility provides state-of-the-art technology to innovate and test Beauty Care products tailored specifically for the consumers in the Middle East.

The new Beauty Care laboratory is the second Henkel lab in Dubai, with the first one being opened in 2013 for the Laundry & Home Care Business Unit. The facility is the latest addition to the global network of 22 major R&D centers.

'At Henkel Beauty Care we are constantly working on perfecting our products and services to accommodate to the specific needs of our customers and consumers across the world. The opening of our first Beauty Care laboratory in the Middle East will further strengthen our expertise and capabilities to cater to the important growth markets in this region,' explained Jens-Martin Schwärzler, Executive Vice President Beauty Care, during the inaugural event.

Malek Dardour, Cluster Head MEA Beauty Care Retail: 'Dubai as a business and innovation hub serves as the ideal location for our new laboratory. The opening of the Lab is a significant milestone in advancing our regional product portfolio and highlights our commitment to the region with Dubai as a hub.' In a bid to further expand its R&D facilities globally, the company is investing into the new laboratory which is equipped with state of the art technologies to ensure that every product that reaches the customers meets the highest standards of quality and product formulas are abiding to local government and health regulations.

Maintaining leading positions in the market while preserving consumer trust, requires constant review of the product portfolios to continuously enhance formulas and excel consumers' expectations. 'With our new Satellite lab, we will be able to leverage the technologies innovated in our German central competence center. The presence of the Beauty Care Lab in the region will further facilitate local developments to cater specific MEA consumers' needs while ensuring quality & regulatory compliance,' Olfa Aouida, Head of R&D MEA, Beauty Care added. In addition to its central research laboratories, Henkel maintains regional research and development sites in all regions around the world. Henkel's R&D labs around the world are connected to each other and work together on fundamental processes as well as innovations and sustainability.

Disclaimer

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 08:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HENKEL AG & CO KGAA
10:49aHENKEL : opens first Beauty Care Lab in the Middle East
PU
07/24HENKEL : Seamless solutions across the entire value chain of electric drive manu..
AQ
07/23HENKEL : A 141-year-old German firm reinvents itself in the digital age
AQ
07/20HENKEL : drives the future of e-Mobility; seamless solutions across the entire v..
AQ
07/20Eversight Expands Offer Innovation Suite to Address $760 Billion Consumer Pac..
AQ
07/20HENKEL : Drives the Future of e-Mobility
AQ
07/17HENKEL : enters building materials market in Chile; Henkel to acquire Aislantes ..
AQ
07/16HENKEL : to acquire Aislantes Nacionales S.A.
PU
07/12HENKEL : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Resorcinol Derivatives in Compo..
AQ
07/12HENKEL : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Hair Treatment Agents with Hydr..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/18HENKEL : A Conservatively-Financed Consumer Company With An Adhesives Business A.. 
07/16Henkel to acquire Aislantes Nacionales S.A. 
06/13Henkel AG (HENKY) Presents At Deutsche Bank DbAccess 2018 Annual Global Consu.. 
05/31German Stocks For Dividend Growth Investing 
05/13Henkel AG & Co's (HENKY) CEO Hans Van Bylen on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
Chart HENKEL AG & CO KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Hans van Bylen Chief Executive Officer
Simone Bagel-Trah Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carsten Knobel Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Purchasing
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Winfried Zander Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.