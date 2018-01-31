Log in
HENNES & MAURITZ (HM B)
Hennes & Mauritz : H&M quarterly profit falls by a third

01/31/2018 | 09:15am CET
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the windows of an H&M store in Barcelona

Fashion retailer H&M (>> Hennes & Mauritz) reported a 34-percent fall in quarterly profit as its core brand's stores attracted fewer shoppers, and said it might ask investors to reinvest dividends to help finance investments.

Following decades of rapid expansion, the world's second-biggest clothes group after Zara owner Inditex (>> Inditex SA) has struggled to respond as shoppers move online and competition intensifies. Its shares have been in retreat for three years.

Pretax profit in the three months through November, H&M's fiscal fourth quarter, shrank to 4.9 billion Swedish crowns, better than the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 4.72 billion.

H&M shares traded 0.7 percent lower at 0810 GMT.

H&M said in December that sales in the quarter unexpectedly fell, triggering a dramatic sell-off in its shares as well as large profit estimate cuts and stock target price cuts by analysts.

"The industry changes are challenging everyone and this will continue in 2018, Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson said in a statement, adding that H&M does not expect to reach a target of local-currency sales growth of 10–15 percent this year.

H&M as expected proposed an unchanged dividend, but added:

"In view of continued high investments in areas such as digitalisation, the board of directors is to investigate the possibility of offering all shareholders an opportunity to reinvest the dividend received in newly-issued H&M shares."

H&M, which has launched a number of independent higher-end brands in recent years to broaden its customer base, said it would in 2018 launch one more, offering budget products from external brands as well as its own brands.

It also said it would start selling the H&M and H&M Home brands on e-commerce platform Tmall in March.

H&M said price cuts to shift unsold goods increased in the quarter. Inventories, which have been growing over the past two years, were also up again.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Keith Weir)

Stocks treated in this article : Hennes & Mauritz, Inditex SA
Financials ( SEK)
Sales 2017 202 B
EBIT 2017 20 545 M
Net income 2017 16 119 M
Finance 2017 3 204 M
Yield 2017 6,08%
P/E ratio 2017 16,15
P/E ratio 2018 15,62
EV / Sales 2017 1,11x
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
Capitalization 228 B
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz Technical Analysis Chart | HM B | SE0000106270 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 160  SEK
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Johan Persson Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Persson Chairman
Jyrki Tervonen Chief Financial Officer
Morten Halvorsen Head-Information Technology
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ-7.56%28 927
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE2.93%158 285
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE2.41%69 578
VF CORPORATION10.23%32 620
THE SWATCH GROUP0.88%23 417
PVH CORPORATION12.12%11 936
