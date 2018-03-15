Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Hennes & Mauritz    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ (HM B)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Hennes & Mauritz : H&M quarterly sales miss expectations again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 08:40am CET
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swedish fashion label H&M is seen outside a store in Vienna

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's H&M (>> Hennes & Mauritz) reported on Thursday lower fiscal first-quarter sales than expected, after warning last month that markdowns prompted by high inventories and imbalances in its clothing range would hit earnings at the start of the year.

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's H&M (>> Hennes & Mauritz) reported on Thursday lower fiscal first-quarter sales than expected, after warning last month that markdowns prompted by high inventories and imbalances in its clothing range would hit earnings at the start of the year.

The world's second-biggest fashion retailer said sales in the December-February period, including VAT, were unchanged in local currencies, below a mean Reuters poll forecast for an 1.2 percent increase.

Sales excluding VAT fell to 46.2 billion Swedish crowns (4.04 billion pounds) from 47.0 billion a year ago, versus expectations of 47.3 billion.

In the previous quarter, local-currency sales unexpectedly shrank for the first time in decades as the core H&M brand attracted fewer shoppers to its stores.

Having seen like-for-like sales slow and its shares tumble over the past couple of years, H&M at its first-ever capital markets day in February failed to convince investors it has a viable strategy to turn around a weak trend in its core brand.

Biggest rival Inditex, owner of Zara, on Wednesday posted a 7 percent profit rise in its fiscal year through January and said sales grew 9 percent in the first five weeks of its new financial year.

H&M is due to publish its full fiscal first-quarter earnings report on March 23.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard and Gareth Jones)

Stocks treated in this article : Hennes & Mauritz, Inditex SA
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDITEX SA 3.83% 25.19 End-of-day quote.-16.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HENNES & MAURITZ
08:40aHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M quarterly sales miss expectations again
RE
08:01aHENNES & MAURITZ : The H&M group's sales development in the first quarter 2018
AQ
03/14Strong euro takes toll on Zara owner Inditex
RE
03/12HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M Foundation invites you to split 1 million euro between fi..
AQ
03/08HENNES & MAURITZ : RETAIL PROPERTY - Is retail on the rebound?
AQ
03/08HENNES & MAURITZ : H&m to open three new stores in india by june
AQ
02/23'Sooner, faster, now' - the companies surfing the e-commerce wave
RE
02/21HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M, C&A, 3M investigate China prison labor report
RE
02/14H&M struggles to reassure investors as store sales sag
RE
02/14HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M Warns of Challenging Year But Sees Results Starting to Im..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/14Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
02/12Hennes & Mauritz ends dividend reinvestment initiative 
02/01H&M : How Cheap Is Cheap Enough? 
01/31Hennes & Mauritz's (HNNMY) CEO Karl-Johan Persson on Q4 2017 Results - Earnin.. 
01/31Hennes & Mauritz AB ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ( SEK)
Sales 2018 206 B
EBIT 2018 19 510 M
Net income 2018 15 267 M
Finance 2018 1 772 M
Yield 2018 6,81%
P/E ratio 2018 14,82
P/E ratio 2019 14,52
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 199 B
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz Technical Analysis Chart | HM B | SE0000106270 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 133  SEK
Spread / Average Target -2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Johan Persson Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Persson Chairman
Jyrki Tervonen Chief Financial Officer
Morten Halvorsen Head-Information Technology
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ-20.33%24 351
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE-0.77%155 096
VF CORPORATION1.01%29 145
THE SWATCH GROUP0.96%23 297
PRADA S.P.A.25.44%12 105
PVH CORPORATION4.47%11 027
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.