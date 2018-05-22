Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Hennes & Mauritz    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ (HM B)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hennes & Mauritz : H&M scouts out potential suppliers in South Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 11:15am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A customer is photographed outside the H&M shop at a mall in Midrand outside Johannesburg

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - H&M is looking at South Africa as a potential supplier, with executives from the world's second largest clothing retailer visiting some of the country's main cities this week.

South Africa’s government helped to broker the H&M visit as part of efforts to boost the textile sector which has been hit hard by Chinese clothing imports that led to factory closures and thousands of job losses.

H&M faced protests in South Africa in January this year over an advert which featured a black child wearing a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle."

H&M apologised for the ad and removed it from its marketing.

"Following their apology ... we have proposed that they atone very practically by sourcing goods from South Africa," Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Economic Development, said in a speech on May 10.

Amelia-May Woudstra, H&M spokewoman in South Africa, said company executives would visit Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, but that the assessment, which would consider partnerships with local suppliers, was still in its early stages.

"We have started with an assessment of South Africa as a potential sourcing market," she said.

H&M, which has 18 stores in South Africa, currently imports all its clothing into the country, so a decision to produce clothes locally would be a big boost for the domestic textile industry, which competes with rivals such as Ethiopia and Swaziland.

"If H&M were to source garments in South Africa, it would be a huge vote of confidence in the sector. We definitely have the capacity locally to supply them and it can be turned on particularly quickly with basic commodity items such as underwear," a textile industry source said.

The source said discussions were also underway with Australian no-frills chain Cotton On and Zara, the world's biggest fashion retailer owned by Inditex , to source products locally.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Wendell Roelf
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL -0.65% 27.58 End-of-day quote.-5.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HENNES & MAURITZ
11:15aHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M scouts out potential suppliers in South Africa
RE
05/09HENNES & MAURITZ : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/08HENNES & MAURITZ : Information from the 2018 AGM of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
AQ
05/08H&M AT THE MET GALA : CUSTOM GOWNS FOR FASHION’S BIGGEST NIGHT
PU
05/08HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M Ramps Up Data Use -- WSJ
DJ
05/07HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M Pivots to Big Data to Spot Next Big Fast-Fashion Trends
DJ
05/03HENNES & MAURITZ : CHECKOUT COUNTER - Muscling in on the home-share market - H&M..
AQ
05/03HENNES & MAURITZ : A colourful expression of style, H&M LTD Collection launches ..
PU
04/25'Small-town kids' shape future of China's consumption
RE
04/15HENNES & MAURITZ : H&m reveals their designer collaboration with moschino throug..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/18Spotlight on Hennes & Mauritz insider buying 
05/16H&M : Value Trap Or Compounding Machine? 
04/24H&M expected to cut dividend 
03/28Zalando Building Up The Infrastructure To Be More Than Just Another Online Re.. 
03/27Hennes & Mauritz's (HNNMY) CEO Karl-Johan Persson on Q1 2018 Results - Earnin.. 
Financials ( SEK)
Sales 2018 206 B
EBIT 2018 18 653 M
Net income 2018 14 813 M
Debt 2018 3 613 M
Yield 2018 6,22%
P/E ratio 2018 16,53
P/E ratio 2019 16,22
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 211 B
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz Technical Analysis Chart | HM B | SE0000106270 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 123  SEK
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Johan Persson Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Persson Chairman
Jyrki Tervonen Chief Financial Officer
Morten Halvorsen Head-Information Technology
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ-13.88%24 323
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE25.92%183 912
VF CORPORATION6.19%31 541
THE SWATCH GROUP22.19%26 399
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.30.83%13 839
PVH CORPORATION13.05%12 039
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.