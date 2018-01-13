Log in
Hennes & Mauritz : Update on the current situation in our stores in South Africa

01/13/2018 | 04:19pm CET

H &M is aware of property damage inside several of our South African stores. What matters most to us is the safety of our employees and customers. We have temporarily closed our stores in South Africa. None of our staff or customers have been injured. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will open the stores as soon as the situation is safe again.

We strongly believe that racism and bias in any shape or form, deliberate or accidental, are simply unacceptable. We stress that our wonderful store staff had nothing to do with our poorly judged product and image.

H&M - Hennes & Mauritz AB published this content on 13 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2018 15:19:06 UTC.

