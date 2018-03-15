HSIC LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Henry Schein, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) from March 7, 2013
through February 12, 2018, both dates inclusive (“Class Period”) of the
important May 7, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The
lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Henry Schein investors under the
federal securities laws.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Henry Schein was engaging in unethical, anti-competitive behavior
through agreements with Benco Dental Supply Company and Patterson
Companies, Inc., in violation of United States antitrust laws; (2) Henry
Schein engaged in such behavior, in part, to help maintain profitability
in a consolidating health care industry; (3) these violations of U.S.
antitrust laws would result in heightened scrutiny by the federal
government and a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”);
(4) Henry Schein failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and (5)
as a result, defendants’ statements about Henry Schein’s business,
operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or
lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details
entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 7, 2018. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
