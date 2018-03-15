Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Henry Schein    HSIC

HENRY SCHEIN (HSIC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

HSIC LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Henry Schein, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 07:12pm CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) from March 7, 2013 through February 12, 2018, both dates inclusive (“Class Period”) of the important May 7, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Henry Schein investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Henry Schein class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1291.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Henry Schein was engaging in unethical, anti-competitive behavior through agreements with Benco Dental Supply Company and Patterson Companies, Inc., in violation of United States antitrust laws; (2) Henry Schein engaged in such behavior, in part, to help maintain profitability in a consolidating health care industry; (3) these violations of U.S. antitrust laws would result in heightened scrutiny by the federal government and a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”); (4) Henry Schein failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Henry Schein’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 7, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1291.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Since 2014, Rosen Law Firm has been ranked #2 in the nation by Institutional Shareholder Services for the number of securities class action settlements annually obtained for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HENRY SCHEIN
07:12pHSIC LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Henry Schein, Inc. Investors of Import..
BU
01:06pHENRY SCHEIN : Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King's Co..
PR
03/14HENRY SCHEIN : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing o..
PR
03/13THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible V..
BU
03/13HENRY SCHEIN : to Host DSO Education Forum
AQ
03/13HENRY SCHEIN : Lawsuit for investors in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HS..
AC
03/12THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible ..
BU
03/12KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit ..
BU
03/12HENRY SCHEIN : Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute N..
AQ
03/10HENRY SCHEIN : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuit..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/09Key events next week - healthcare (continued #5) 
03/08Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
02/26Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Updat.. 
02/21Henry Schein, Inc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/20Henry Schein's CEO Stanley Bergman on (HSIC) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13 299 M
EBIT 2018 921 M
Net income 2018 631 M
Debt 2018 1 236 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 16,75
P/E ratio 2019 15,35
EV / Sales 2018 0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 10 720 M
Chart HENRY SCHEIN
Duration : Period :
Henry Schein Technical Analysis Chart | HSIC | US8064071025 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HENRY SCHEIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 77,8 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stanley M. Bergman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James P. Breslawski President & Director
Steven Paladino Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
James A. Harding Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Philip A. Laskawy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENRY SCHEIN-2.26%10 720
COLOPLAST A/S3.55%16 914
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.12.56%4 831
AMPLIFON SPA10.20%3 966
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.8.45%2 352
PATTERSON COMPANIES-31.53%2 341
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.