Henry Schein : Animal Health To Showcase Products And Solutions And Host Live Events During VMX 2018

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Schein Animal Health, the U.S. animal health business of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), announced today the lineup of featured products, solutions, live events, and educational programming its family of companies is offering during this year's Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX), February 4-7, in Orlando, Florida.

Visitors to the Henry Schein Animal Health booth (#3324) can expect to learn how the company partners with veterinary professionals to build more efficient, profitable practices, all while taking part in enriching live events and educational presentations.

"Henry Schein Animal Health will have something for every veterinary professional at VMX, whether they're looking for the latest cloud-based software solutions to maximize practice efficiency, the products and services to help deliver quality care, or just a trusted partner to help them run a thriving practice," said Fran Dirksmeier, President, Henry Schein Animal Health, North America. "Attendees can also continue to rely on us to provide them with access to industry thought leaders and immersive educational experiences, all in the name of improving their ability to navigate emerging trends and capitalize on new opportunities."

Henry Schein Animal Health will give VMX attendees a sneak peek at the next step in the evolution of its Axis-Q™ diagnostic solution, Axis-Q LENS™. Axis-Q LENS is a cloud-based solution that provides veterinarians the diagnostic history of a particular patient, making it easier to identify outliers in the patient's results and improve the level of care provided. Designed as an open system, Axis-Q LENS gathers trended diagnostics results from multiple point-of-care instruments or reference laboratories that are connected through Henry Schein's practice management software systems. This open architecture gives practices the freedom to choose the diagnostic instruments and reference laboratory that's right for them, and the ability to change equipment without losing their patients' diagnostic histories.

As a cloud-based solution, Axis-Q LENS allows for a patient's test results to be viewed on internet-enabled devices, giving practitioners the ability to view trended results remotely. For more information about Axis-Q LENS, please visit www.henryscheinvet.com/Axis-Q.

Software Solutions for Greater Efficiency and Profitability

In addition to Axis-Q LENS, Henry Schein Veterinary Solutions (HSVS), the leading global veterinarian practice management software developer, will demonstrate to attendees how Henry Schein's recent acquisition of eVetPractice further enhances its ability to help practitioners operate more efficient and profitable practices while delivering quality care. One of the fastest-growing cloud solutions in the U.S., eVetPractice forms the foundation of the HSVS cloud solutions platform and is an integrated part of its expanded software portfolio, which includes AVImark, ImproMed, and ImproMed Equine.

VMX attendees can also learn more about Patient Recapture, a new software solution that targets lapsed clients who have not visited the practice in the past 18 months. HSVS reinforces the importance of preventive care by employing an automated communication strategy to encourage these clients to schedule an appointment. Patient Recapture integrates with AVImark and ImproMed practice management software platforms, and customers only pay for clients who are successfully recaptured.

Engaging Thought Leadership Conversations with Industry Leaders

The Henry Schein booth will also serve as broadcast center during the show, featuring #ScheinChats, the company's signature social media series available on Facebook Live, and educational presentations on a range of topics within the booth's Learning Theater.

#ScheinChats offers engaging conversations and perspectives from thought leaders and animal health professionals. This includes a discussion on "Empowering Your Team for a Stronger Practice" between Sherri Norman, Executive Director, Companion Animal Segment at Henry Schein Animal Health, and Dr. Andy Roark, Founder of the Uncharted Veterinary Conference and DrAndyRoark.com, and host of the YouTube show, Cone of Shame.

Visit Henry Schein Animal Health's Facebook page to watch the livestream of this and other #ScheinChats during the show: https://www.facebook.com/henryscheinvet/.

