HENRY SCHEIN (HSIC)

HENRY SCHEIN (HSIC)
  Report  
News 
News Summary

Henry Schein : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2018

03/16/2018 | 03:18pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Henry Schein, Inc. ("Henry Schein" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HSIC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Henry Schein securities between February 13, 2013, and February 12, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/hsic.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Henry Schein was engaging in anti-competitive behavior through agreements with Benco Dental Supply Company and Patterson Companies, Inc., in violation of United States antitrust laws; (2) these violations of U.S. antitrust laws would result in heightened scrutiny by the federal government and a lawsuit filed but the Federal Trade Commission; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Henry Schein's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/hsic or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Henry Schein you have until May 7, 2018, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13 299 M
EBIT 2018 921 M
Net income 2018 631 M
Debt 2018 1 236 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 16,75
P/E ratio 2019 15,35
EV / Sales 2018 0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 10 720 M
Chart HENRY SCHEIN
Duration : Period :
Henry Schein Technical Analysis Chart | HSIC | US8064071025 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HENRY SCHEIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 77,8 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stanley M. Bergman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James P. Breslawski President & Director
Steven Paladino Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
James A. Harding Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Philip A. Laskawy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENRY SCHEIN-2.26%10 720
COLOPLAST A/S3.55%16 914
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.12.56%4 831
AMPLIFON SPA10.20%3 966
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.8.45%2 352
PATTERSON COMPANIES-32.36%2 341
