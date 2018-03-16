Henry Schein : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Henry Schein, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Log in
03/16/2018 | 08:13pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Henry Schein, Inc. ("Henry Schein" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HSIC).

On February 12, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") announced that it filed a complaint against the nation's three largest dental supply companies including Henry Schein, "alleging that they violated U.S. antitrust laws by conspiring to refuse to provide discounts to or otherwise serve buying groups representing dental practitioners."

On this news, Henry Schein's share price declined, causing harm to investors.

If you invested in Henry Schein stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/HSIC. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
[email protected]
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


02/20Henry Schein's CEO Stanley Bergman on (HSIC) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call .. 
