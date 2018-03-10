Henry Schein : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc.

Log in
03/10/2018 | 01:16am CET

BERWYN, Pa., March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Henry Schein, Inc. ("Henry Schein") (NASDAQ: HSIC) publicly traded securities between March 7, 2013 and February 12, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Henry Schein shareholders may, no later than May 7, 2018, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class.  If you purchased shares of Henry Schein and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

The complaint alleges that Henry Schein and certain of its senior executive officers made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Henry Schein was engaging in unethical, anti-competitive behavior through agreements with Benco Dental Supply Company and Patterson Companies, Inc., in violation of U.S. antitrust laws; (2) Henry Schein engaged in such behavior, in part, to help maintain profitability in a consolidating health care industry; (3) these violations of U.S. antitrust laws would result in heightened scrutiny by the federal government and a lawsuit filed by the FTC; (4) Henry Schein failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' statements about Henry Schein's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On February 12, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") issued a press release entitled "FTC Sues Dental Products Distributors for Alleged Conspiracy Not to Provide Discounts to a Customer Segment."  Therein, the FTC disclosed that it had filed a complaint against Henry Schein, and certain other dental supply companies, alleging "that they violated U.S. antitrust laws by conspiring to refuse to provide discounts to or otherwise serve buying groups representing dental practitioners."

Following this news, shares of Henry Schein's common stock fell $4.79 per share, or over 6.6%, to close on February 13, 2018 at $67.39, on heavy trading volume.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than May 7, 2018, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff."  Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.  You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C.  (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at [email protected] or click here.   For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT: RM LAW, P.C.
Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire
1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300
Berwyn, PA 19312
484-324-6800
844-291-9299
[email protected] 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-class-action-lawsuit-against-henry-schein-inc-300611721.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2018
