The Klein Law Firm : Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc.

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 12, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it filed a complaint against the nation’s three largest dental supply companies, including Henry Schein, “alleging that they violated U.S. antitrust laws by conspiring to refuse to provide discounts to or otherwise serve buying groups representing dental practitioners.”

