The Klein Law Firm : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc.

03/13/2018 | 11:11pm CET

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 12, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it filed a complaint against the nation’s three largest dental supply companies, including Henry Schein, “alleging that they violated U.S. antitrust laws by conspiring to refuse to provide discounts to or otherwise serve buying groups representing dental practitioners.”

If you suffered a loss in Henry Schein and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kkclasslaw.com/HSIC-Info-Request-Form-272.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
