The Klein Law Firm : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc.

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of
Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) concerning possible violations of
federal securities laws.
On February 12, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it
filed a complaint against the nation’s three largest dental supply
companies, including Henry Schein, “alleging that they violated U.S.
antitrust laws by conspiring to refuse to provide discounts to or
otherwise serve buying groups representing dental practitioners.”
