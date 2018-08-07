Herbalife Nutrition : Launches New Mom Nutrient Booster for Mothers of Babies and Toddlers

Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife
Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), recently launched its New Mom Shake Booster.
The Company formulated this product to meet the personalized nutrition
needs of mothers of babies and toddlers.
New mothers often find it difficult to keep up with the increased
nutrients they need during the hectic months and years that follow the
delivery of a baby. It’s a special time with unique nutritional
challenges for new moms, especially if they are breastfeeding. The New
Mom Shake Booster contains vitamins and minerals to support healthy
mental performance and focus. Vitamin A supports the immune system and
vitamin D and calcium support and maintain strong bones and teeth.
Vitamin B6 contributes to the regulation of hormonal activity and folate
aides in the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Iron and copper help
the body fight fatigue and support the immune system. Thiamin supports
healthy sleep and memory, and riboflavin and B12 support energy. Zinc
supports immune function and ultimately maintains wellness.*
“This booster was formulated by nutrition scientists, and manufactured
with the highest standards in mind to help new moms optimize their
nutrition,” said Dr. John Agwunobi, co-president and chief health and
nutrition officer, Herbalife Nutrition.
Designed to be taken once a day, the New Mom Shake Booster contains no
added flavors, colors, sugars or other sweeteners and can be added to
any Herbalife Nutrition Formula 1 Nutritional Shake Mix or other
beverage. The booster package contains a 30-day supply of easy to use
stick packs, with a suggested retail price of $36.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug
Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or
prevent any disease.
