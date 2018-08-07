Log in
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD (HLF)
Herbalife Nutrition : Launches New Mom Nutrient Booster for Mothers of Babies and Toddlers

08/07/2018

Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), recently launched its New Mom Shake Booster. The Company formulated this product to meet the personalized nutrition needs of mothers of babies and toddlers.

New mothers often find it difficult to keep up with the increased nutrients they need during the hectic months and years that follow the delivery of a baby. It’s a special time with unique nutritional challenges for new moms, especially if they are breastfeeding. The New Mom Shake Booster contains vitamins and minerals to support healthy mental performance and focus. Vitamin A supports the immune system and vitamin D and calcium support and maintain strong bones and teeth. Vitamin B6 contributes to the regulation of hormonal activity and folate aides in the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Iron and copper help the body fight fatigue and support the immune system. Thiamin supports healthy sleep and memory, and riboflavin and B12 support energy. Zinc supports immune function and ultimately maintains wellness.*

“This booster was formulated by nutrition scientists, and manufactured with the highest standards in mind to help new moms optimize their nutrition,” said Dr. John Agwunobi, co-president and chief health and nutrition officer, Herbalife Nutrition.

Designed to be taken once a day, the New Mom Shake Booster contains no added flavors, colors, sugars or other sweeteners and can be added to any Herbalife Nutrition Formula 1 Nutritional Shake Mix or other beverage. The booster package contains a 30-day supply of easy to use stick packs, with a suggested retail price of $36.

To learn more about Herbalife Nutrition, visit Herbalife.com. To receive the latest Company updates, follow @HerbalifeNews on Twitter.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Together with our Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population, skyrocketing public healthcare costs and a rise in entrepreneurs of all ages. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries.

Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy, and numerous Olympic teams.

Herbalife Nutrition has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.

Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated and new information is posted.


© Business Wire 2018
