HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call

02/14/2018

ELGIN, Ill., Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq:HCCI) plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2017 and for the full fiscal year, which ended December 30, 2017, after the market close on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 9:30 AM Central Time, during which management will give a presentation focusing on the Company's operations and financial results.

Interested parties can listen to the audio webcast available through our company website, http://www.crystal-clean.com/investor/FinancialReleases.asp, and can participate in the call by dialing (720) 545-0014.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance sector as well as manufacturers and other industrial businesses. Our service programs include parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, vacuum truck services, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales, as well as field services. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Our customers include businesses involved in vehicle maintenance operations, such as car dealerships, automotive repair shops, and trucking firms, as well as small-to-medium sized manufacturers, such as metal product fabricators and printers, and other industrial businesses. Through our used oil re-refining program, we recycle used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program we recycle spent antifreeze and produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

Contact:
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.
Mark DeVita, Chief Financial Officer (847) 836-5670
http://www.crystal-clean.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 364 M
EBIT 2017 29,3 M
Net income 2017 21,2 M
Debt 2017 26,8 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 22,21
P/E ratio 2018 25,75
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,19x
Capitalization 464 M
Managers
NameTitle
Brian J. Recatto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fred M. Fehsenfeld Chairman
Mark DeVita Chief Financial Officer
Bruce C. Bruckmann Independent Director
Charles E. Schalliol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC.-6.67%464
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC-2.57%17 925
UMICORE18.57%13 081
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT-25.74%8 399
BEIJING ORIGINWATER TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.--.--%7 465
STERICYCLE4.97%6 093
