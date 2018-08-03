Log in
HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (HRTG)
Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc : Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/03/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-E8EF3061BD87D.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 468 M
EBIT 2018 116 M
Net income 2018 69,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,42%
P/E ratio 2018 6,53
P/E ratio 2019 5,74
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 441 M
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Thomas Lucas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Alexander Widdicombe President & Director
Ernesto Jose Garateix Chief Operating Officer
Kirk Howard Lusk Chief Financial Officer
Trifon Houvardas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC-6.38%441
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY1.21%491 522
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC1.54%35 426
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-5.39%34 520
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-6.85%33 268
SAMPO OYJ-6.07%27 943
