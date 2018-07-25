Log in
Hermès International    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL (RMS)
07/25 09:50:40 am
550.3 EUR   +0.35%
LVMH shares rally after strong first-half results

07/25/2018 | 09:22am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A man takes a selfie in front of a Louis Vuitton store in Cannes

PARIS (Reuters) - LVMH shares rose on Wednesday to hover near record highs, after the luxury goods group posted robust results for the first-half of the year.

LVMH shares were up 2.3 percent at 308 euros in early session trading - close to a record high of 313.70 euros (£238.32) reached in May.

Shares in rival French luxury companies also rose, with Kering up 1.9 percent while Hermes climbed by 0.5 percent.

LVMH reported higher interim profits late on Tuesday and said Chinese shoppers were still lapping up goods at its major brands like Louis Vuitton, easing fears of waning demand in the luxury industry's biggest market.

"We are raising our earnings per share (EPS) on LVMH by 9 percent on the back of much better than expected H1 18 Results and lower financial charges and tax rate that will sustain in estimates for the second half of 2018," wrote JP Morgan analysts, who kept an "overweight" rating on LVMH shares.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 0.29% 550.4 Real-time Quote.22.89%
KERING 1.63% 499.2 Real-time Quote.24.91%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 1.16% 304.8 Real-time Quote.22.70%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 925 M
EBIT 2018 2 018 M
Net income 2018 1 329 M
Finance 2018 3 298 M
Yield 2018 0,82%
P/E ratio 2018 43,38
P/E ratio 2019 40,07
EV / Sales 2018 9,15x
EV / Sales 2019 8,32x
Capitalization 57 493 M
Chart HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Hermès International Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 489 €
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Éric du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Charles-Éric Bauer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL22.89%67 192
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE22.70%173 226
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT-2.54%45 260
VF CORPORATION24.69%36 397
THE SWATCH GROUP18.27%25 383
HENNES & MAURITZ-18.31%22 886
