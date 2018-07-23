Change of Share Registry Notification – HERON RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX: HRR)

Sydney, Australia, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heron Resources Limited (ASX: HRR) advises that as of 23 July 2018 it has changed its provider for shareholder registry services from Security Transfer Australia Pty Ltd to Automic Registry Services (Automic).
Our new share registry contact details will be as follows:
P: 1300 288 664 (within Australia) P: +61 (2) 9698 5414 (outside Australia) E: [email protected] W: www.automic.com.au All securityholder correspondence to: PO BOX 2226, Strawberry Hills, NSW 2012
Shareholders can easily and efficiently manage their holdings via Automic’s secure and highly accessible online Investor portal. The Investor portal provides among other things an online interface to update and manage shareholder details, view balances and transaction history.
Shareholder registration online
Shareholders that are not already a user of Automic’s Investor portal may visit https://investor.automic.com.au and signup to register their details using the two simple steps provided in the setup process.
Should shareholders have any queries in relations to their holding with Heron Resources Limited, please contact Automic at [email protected] or on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia).
Yours Sincerely
Simon Smith Company Secretary Heron Resources Limited
For further information, please visit www.heronresources.com.au or contact:
Australia:
Mr. Wayne Taylor
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +61 2 9119 8111 or +61 8 6500 9200
Email: [email protected]
Jon Snowball
FTI Consulting
+61 2 8298 6100
[email protected]