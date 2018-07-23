Log in
Change of Share Registry Notification – HERON RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX: HRR)

07/23/2018 | 06:03am CEST

Sydney, Australia, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heron Resources Limited (ASX: HRR) advises that as of 23 July 2018 it has changed its provider for shareholder registry services from Security Transfer Australia Pty Ltd to Automic Registry Services (Automic).

Our new share registry contact details will be as follows:

Automic Registry Services
Level 3
50 Holt Street
Surry Hills NSW 2010

P:  1300 288 664 (within Australia)
P:  +61 (2) 9698 5414 (outside Australia)
E:  [email protected]
W:  www.automic.com.au
All securityholder correspondence to:
PO BOX 2226, Strawberry Hills, NSW 2012

Shareholders can easily and efficiently manage their holdings via Automic’s secure and highly accessible online Investor portal. The Investor portal provides among other things an online interface to update and manage shareholder details, view balances and transaction history.

Shareholder registration online

Shareholders that are not already a user of Automic’s Investor portal may visit https://investor.automic.com.au and signup to register their details using the two simple steps provided in the setup process.

Should shareholders have any queries in relations to their holding with Heron Resources Limited, please contact Automic at [email protected] or on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia).

Yours Sincerely

Simon Smith
Company Secretary
Heron Resources Limited

For further information, please visit www.heronresources.com.au or contact:
Australia:
Mr. Wayne Taylor
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +61 2 9119 8111 or +61 8 6500 9200
Email: [email protected]

Jon Snowball
FTI Consulting
+61 2 8298 6100
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Wayne Russell Taylor Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Bruce Dennis Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Lawry Chief Operating Officer
Simon David Lee Smith GM-Finance & Administration, Secretary
Borden Roger Putnam Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERON RESOURCES LTD101
BHP BILLITON PLC5.97%124 856
BHP BILLITON LIMITED13.66%124 856
RIO TINTO3.68%94 109
RIO TINTO LIMITED6.34%94 109
ANGLO AMERICAN3.25%29 648
