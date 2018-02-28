Hertz Global : Announces New Chief Retail Operations Officer

Log in
02/28/2018 | 01:36pm CET

ESTERO, Fla., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: HTZ) today announced that Paul Stone will be joining the Company as executive vice president and chief retail operations officer (CROO), North America. Stone, who will join Hertz on March 6, brings more than 30 years of operational expertise from his leadership roles with retail giants Sam's Club/ Walmart and Cabela's.

Stone began his 28-year career with Sam's Club/ Walmart as a store manager and was quickly elevated through the ranks to Western US divisional senior vice president. He led operations for upwards of 200 locations with more than 30,000 employees.

Most recently, Stone has served as senior vice president and chief retail officer at Cabela's, one of the leading outdoor outfitter retail companies. Stone delivered strategy, service, people development and full-scale retail operations leadership.

"Paul is a proven leader with experience from arguably the top retailer (Walmart) and has success driving process excellence, developing top talent and building high-performing teams," said Kathryn V. Marinello, president and chief executive officer of Hertz. "His sincere passion for people and his depth of operations expertise will be a tremendous asset to our already strong bench of talent."

About Hertz

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide airport general use vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through the Adrenaline, Dream, Green and Prestige Collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen Corporation, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hertz-announces-new-chief-retail-operations-officer-300605466.html

SOURCE The Hertz Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
