HESKA CORP (HSKA)
Heska Corp : Heska Corporation to Host Earnings Call

08/07/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-E104E12C6BCB6.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 139 M
EBIT 2018 16,1 M
Net income 2018 12,8 M
Finance 2018 16,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 63,54
P/E ratio 2019 51,44
EV / Sales 2018 5,51x
EV / Sales 2019 4,80x
Capitalization 783 M
Technical analysis trends HESKA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 117 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin S. Wilson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon J. Larson Chairman
Jason A. Napolitano COO, Secretary & Chief Strategist
G. Irwin Gordon Independent Director
Carol A. Wrenn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HESKA CORP30.82%783
MEDTRONIC PLC12.05%122 451
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY15.44%66 352
STRYKER CORPORATION6.76%62 131
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL11.93%39 002
ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL9.48%31 856
