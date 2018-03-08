Hess : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Preferred Stock

Log in
03/08/2018 | 12:54am CET

The Board of Directors of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $20 per share on the Company’s 8.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, which is equivalent to $1.00 per depositary share, each representing 1/20th interest in a share of Series A preferred stock. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2018 to holders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2018. The depositary shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HESPRA.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at http://www.hess.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 097 M
EBIT 2018 -36,2 M
Net income 2018 -492 M
Debt 2018 3 243 M
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,63x
EV / Sales 2019 3,41x
Capitalization 15 274 M
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | HES | US42809H1077 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 55,6 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
James H. Quigley Chairman
John P. Rielly Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Edith E. Holiday Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HESS CORPORATION-1.66%15 274
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-9.67%322 783
BP-10.05%130 530
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.24%118 251
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES3.04%88 822
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%85 278
