Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hess Corporation    HES

HESS CORPORATION (HES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hess Corporation : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 02:15pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 25, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/425.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HESS CORPORATION
02:15pHESS CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
01:45pHESS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:33pHESS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
01:31pHESS : Reports Estimated Results for the Second Quarter of 2018
BU
07/24EXCLUSIVE : Occidental Petroleum explores sale of pipeline assets - sources
RE
07/23Exxon Increases Its Resource Estimate for Guyana's Stabroek Block
DJ
07/23HESS : Announces Increased Resource Estimate for Stabroek Block, Offshore Guyana
BU
07/20HESS CORP. : half-yearly earnings release
07/12HESS : Announces Sale of Utica Acreage
AQ
07/12PEDEVCO : Pacific Energy Development Adds to Management and Board
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:34aHess beats by $0.06, beats on revenue 
07:00aENERGY WEEK : Drilling For Stories In The Oil Sector 
07/24Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
07/23Exxon, Hess raise Stabroek resource estimate by 25% to 4B boe 
07/12Conoco, Oxy Petroleum top Stanley's bullish initiation of large-cap E&P secto.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 900 M
EBIT 2018 633 M
Net income 2018 -139 M
Debt 2018 4 277 M
Yield 2018 1,59%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 75,47
EV / Sales 2018 3,99x
EV / Sales 2019 3,68x
Capitalization 19 279 M
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 68,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
James H. Quigley Chairman
John P. Rielly CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Richard Lynch Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HESS CORPORATION37.06%19 279
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.75%344 634
BP8.69%148 447
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.89%115 167
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES21.78%103 186
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.75%66 733
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.