Hess Midstream Partners LP : Announces Increased Quarterly Distribution

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) (“Hess Midstream” or the
“Partnership”), today announced that the Board of Directors of its
general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3452 per
common unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The distribution
represents a 3.6% quarterly increase compared to the Partnership's
previous quarterly distribution, and 15% on an annualized basis. The
distribution will be payable on August 13, 2018 to unitholders of record
as of the close of business on August 2, 2018.
Tax Considerations
This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees and brokers as
provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) that 100% of
the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to
income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or
business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to foreign
investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest
applicable effective tax rate.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented, traditional
master limited partnership that was formed to own, operate, develop and
acquire a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess
and third-party customers. Hess Midstream’s assets are primarily located
in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of
North Dakota. More information is available at www.hessmidstream.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005760/en/