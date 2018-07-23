Log in
HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (HESM)

HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (HESM)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hess Midstream Partners LP : Announces Increased Quarterly Distribution

07/23/2018

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) (“Hess Midstream” or the “Partnership”), today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3452 per common unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The distribution represents a 3.6% quarterly increase compared to the Partnership's previous quarterly distribution, and 15% on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on August 13, 2018 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2018.

Tax Considerations

This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees and brokers as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) that 100% of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented, traditional master limited partnership that was formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. Hess Midstream’s assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. More information is available at www.hessmidstream.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 645 M
EBIT 2018 263 M
Net income 2018 68,4 M
Debt 2018 2,84 M
Yield 2018 6,79%
P/E ratio 2018 16,85
P/E ratio 2019 14,01
EV / Sales 2018 1,76x
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
Capitalization 1 131 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 25,6 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Hess Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Gatling Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan C. Stein CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
John P. Rielly Director
Gregory P. Hill Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP4.64%1 140
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.16.03%15 582
CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC8.56%7 025
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)-8.42%2 834
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY (NAKILAT)--.--%2 389
RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP-15.93%1 882
