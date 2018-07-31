Log in
HEXAGON (HEXA B)
Hexagon AB : Class B to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018 | 02:47pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Hexagon AB Class B (OTC PINK: HXGBY) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-3F7E9B81AAE20.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 688 M
EBIT 2018 924 M
Net income 2018 716 M
Debt 2018 1 701 M
Yield 2018 1,21%
P/E ratio 2018 24,90
P/E ratio 2019 22,52
EV / Sales 2018 5,06x
EV / Sales 2019 4,60x
Capitalization 16 943 M
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 51,8 €
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Rollén President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gun Elice Nilsson Chairman
Robert Mirsad Belkic Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claudio Simão Chief Technology Officer & President-Ventures
Robert G. Ashe Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEXAGON23.53%19 847
ORACLE CORPORATION0.95%194 559
SAP7.22%148 379
INTUIT28.46%55 587
SERVICENOW INC37.13%33 978
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.25.97%17 098
