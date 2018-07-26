Log in
HFA HOLDINGS LIMITED (NGI)
HFA : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from IFL

0
07/26/2018 | 04:40am CEST

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To:

NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

ACN:

101 585 737

ASX Code:

NGI

1. Details of substantial holderName: ACN:

IOOF Holdings Limited 100 103 722

This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited, on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on: 23/07/2016

The previous notice was given to the company on: 24/07/2018

The previous notice was dated: 20/07/2018

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme as follows:

Date

Person

Nature

Consideration

Class & number (ord)

Person's votes

23/07/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

-$ 3,178,083.85

-545,547

-545,547

545,547

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name & ACN

Nature of association

Not applicable

2

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

IOOF Holdings Limited

Level 6, 161 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000

Navigator Global Investments Limited

Level 15, 324 Queen Street Brisbane QLD 4000

Perennial Value Management Limited

Level 27, 88 Phillip Street Sydney NSW 2000

Disclaimer

Navigator Global Investments Limited published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 02:39:10 UTC
0
