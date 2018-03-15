HFF : Announces $110.5M Sale of and $76M Financing for 900-Unit Apartment Community in Bradenton, Florida

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces the $110.5 million sale
of and $76 million acquisition financing for Carlton Arms of Bradenton,
a 900-unit, garden-style apartment community in Bradenton, Florida.
The HFF team marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a joint
venture between The Mahaffey Apartment Company and Brighthouse Life
Insurance Company. MetLife Investment Management advised Brighthouse on
this investment. FLF Holdings purchased the offering free and clear of
existing debt. Additionally, HFF worked on behalf of the new owner to
secure the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Freddie Mac’s CME Program.
The securitized loan will be serviced by HFF, a Freddie Mac Multifamily
Approved Seller/Servicer for Conventional Loans.
Built in 1980, Carlton Arms of Bradenton has been owned and managed by
The Mahaffey Apartment Company for 38 years. The property is located on
a peninsula overlooking the Braden and Manatee Rivers at 5200 Riverfront
Drive, and is one of the only waterfront multi-housing rental
communities in the Sarasota/Bradenton MSA. The property comprises a
variety of efficiency, studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans
averaging 880 square feet with a majority of the units featuring water
views and large outdoor patios or balconies. Carlton Arms also features
12,519 square feet of 100-percent-leased retail space. Community
amenities include two waterfront pools, two lighted tennis courts, two
basketball courts, two clubhouses, a fitness room, on-site dog park,
four guest suites for visitors, covered parking and five boat docks
containing 50 boat slips. The residential units are 99.7 percent
occupied.
The HFF investment advisory team included senior managing director Matt
Mitchell and director Zach Nolan.
HFF’s debt placement team consisted of managing director Elliott Throne.
“The borrower benefitted from a very aggressive Freddie Mac financing
structure within the Green Up program that will allow them to
effectively execute their renovation strategy on an asset that provides
a truly unique waterfront lifestyle to its residents,” Throne said.
About The Mahaffey Apartment Company
Established in 1962, The Mahaffey Apartment Company is a family
enterprise that specializes in developing, building, managing and owning
large apartment communities. The goal of the company is to own these
real estate developments as a long-term investment. The Florida-based
firm has developed, built and managed 21 properties with 16,825
individual apartments in Florida and Indiana. Over the years the company
has sold 7,515 rental apartments in 10 different locations. The company
is distinguished by the total involvement of its principals in the
creation of each community from initial site selection through
architectural planning, construction and marketing.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial (Nasdaq: BHF) is a major provider of annuities and
life insurance in the U.S. Established by MetLife, Brighthouse
Financial’s mission is to help people achieve financial security by
offering essential annuity and life insurance solutions designed to help
protect what they have earned and help ensure it lasts. Learn more at www.brighthousefinancial.com.
About FLF Holdings
FLF Holdings is a real estate development and management company
targeting quality income producing real estate assets and unique
development opportunities. The company’s core mission is to acquire and
develop projects it can be proud to live in, live around and be a part
of. FLF is dedicated to affecting a positive change through responsible
real estate strategies for all stakeholders, including its tenants,
neighbors, community and investors. FLF, together with its affiliates,
owns a diverse portfolio of over two million square feet consisting of
industrial, retail, office and approximately 2,500 apartments. In
addition, it operates a management company in Chicago called Crossroads
Partners with a portfolio of over four million square feet. FLF has
offices and affiliates in Florida, Texas, Illinois, Ohio and
Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.flfholdings.com
or www.xr-partners.com.
About HFF
HFF and its affiliates operate out of 26 offices and are a leading
provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the
global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its
affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform,
including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds
marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing.
HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities
Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please
visit hfflp.com
or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005953/en/