HFF : Announces $118.5M Financing for Denver-Area Mixed-Use Property

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces $118.5 million in financing for The Forum Fitzsimons, a mixed-use residential and retail property in the Denver, Colorado, suburb of Aurora.

The HFF team worked on behalf of a joint venture between Catalina Development Company, The Pollin Group and Sightway Capital to secure the five-year, floating-rate loan through a specialty finance company. Loan proceeds were used to replace the existing construction financing, which HFF arranged on behalf of the development team in 2015.

The Forum Fitzsimons is located at 13650 East Colfax Avenue adjacent to the 578-acre Anschutz Medical Campus and Fitzsimons Life Science District and across from the RTD Colfax light rail station, which provides direct access to downtown Denver, Denver International Airport, and Denver’s southern and western suburbs and employment hubs. The four-story, wrap-style property includes 397 luxury apartment homes, 28,640 square feet of ground-floor retail space and more than 15,000 square feet of upscale amenities, including two resort-style pools and spas with outdoor fireplaces and grilles; clubrooms with a theater and game room; a state-of-the-art fitness facility with specialized yoga and cycling rooms; an internet café and business center; a dog washing facility and two bark parks; a bike shop; storage facilities; and a six-story, gated parking structure.

The HFF team representing the borrower included senior director Chris McColpin and managing director Josh Simon.

About Catalina Development Company

Catalina Development Company is a cohesive team of industry-leading experts that develops, constructs, acquires and renovates multifamily apartment communities. In the past three decades, company president Randy C. Bryant has completed over 20,000 multifamily units, earning favorable economic returns for every development.

About The Pollin Group

The Pollin Group is a private real estate investment company that directly invests in residential and commercial real estate assets and provides equity to qualified sponsors. Since its inception in 2010, The Pollin Group has successfully completed transactions in 23 states. Its executives’ experience includes approximately $1.5 billion in successful transactions (both acquisitions of existing assets and ground up developments). For more information visit: www.thepollingroup.com.

About Sightway Capital

Sightway Capital is a Two Sigma company focused on private equity investments. The company employs a principal mindset and flexible capital approach to building successful business platforms with experienced operators and strategic partners. Sightway targets business opportunities that afford both asymmetric risk rewards and enterprise value creation over time. The firm looks for opportunities in and around several asset-intensive industries where the team has significant experience and a network of longstanding relationships. Learn more at www.sightwaycapital.com.

About HFF

HFF and its affiliates operate out of 26 offices and are a leading provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform, including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing. HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please visit hfflp.com or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.

