HFF : Announces $118.5M Financing for Denver-Area Mixed-Use Property

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces $118.5 million in
financing for The Forum Fitzsimons, a mixed-use residential and retail
property in the Denver, Colorado, suburb of Aurora.
The HFF team worked on behalf of a joint venture between Catalina
Development Company, The Pollin Group and Sightway Capital to secure the
five-year, floating-rate loan through a specialty finance company. Loan
proceeds were used to replace the existing construction financing, which
HFF arranged on behalf of the development team in 2015.
The Forum Fitzsimons is located at 13650 East Colfax Avenue adjacent to
the 578-acre Anschutz Medical Campus and Fitzsimons Life Science
District and across from the RTD Colfax light rail station, which
provides direct access to downtown Denver, Denver International Airport,
and Denver’s southern and western suburbs and employment hubs. The
four-story, wrap-style property includes 397 luxury apartment homes,
28,640 square feet of ground-floor retail space and more than 15,000
square feet of upscale amenities, including two resort-style pools and
spas with outdoor fireplaces and grilles; clubrooms with a theater and
game room; a state-of-the-art fitness facility with specialized yoga and
cycling rooms; an internet café and business center; a dog washing
facility and two bark parks; a bike shop; storage facilities; and a
six-story, gated parking structure.
The HFF team representing the borrower included senior director Chris
McColpin and managing director Josh Simon.
About Catalina Development Company
Catalina Development Company is a cohesive team of industry-leading
experts that develops, constructs, acquires and renovates multifamily
apartment communities. In the past three decades, company president
Randy C. Bryant has completed over 20,000 multifamily units, earning
favorable economic returns for every development.
About The Pollin Group
The Pollin Group is a private real estate investment company that
directly invests in residential and commercial real estate assets and
provides equity to qualified sponsors. Since its inception in 2010, The
Pollin Group has successfully completed transactions in 23 states. Its
executives’ experience includes approximately $1.5 billion in successful
transactions (both acquisitions of existing assets and ground up
developments). For more information visit: www.thepollingroup.com.
About Sightway Capital
Sightway Capital is a Two Sigma company focused on private equity
investments. The company employs a principal mindset and flexible
capital approach to building successful business platforms with
experienced operators and strategic partners. Sightway targets business
opportunities that afford both asymmetric risk rewards and enterprise
value creation over time. The firm looks for opportunities in and around
several asset-intensive industries where the team has significant
experience and a network of longstanding relationships. Learn more at www.sightwaycapital.com.
About HFF
HFF and its affiliates operate out of 26 offices and are a leading
provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the
global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its
affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform,
including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds
marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing.
HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities
Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please
visit hfflp.com
or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.
