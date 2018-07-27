Hi-Crush Partners LP Announces Pricing of $450 Million Offering of Senior Notes

HOUSTON, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP), “Hi-Crush” or the “Partnership,” announced today the pricing of its private placement to eligible purchasers of $450 million aggregate principal amount of its 9.500% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “notes”) at par. The offering is expected to close on August 1, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



Hi-Crush estimates that it will receive net proceeds of approximately $441 million, after deducting the initial purchaser’s discounts and estimated expenses, which the Partnership intends to use to refinance its senior secured term loan credit facility, to fund the cash purchase price of its previously announced acquisition of FB Industries Inc. and for general partnership purposes.

The securities to be offered have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws; and unless so registered, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The notes are expected to be eligible for trading by qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S.

This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135c under the Securities Act, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and may contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition, or forecasts of future events. Words such as “may,” “should,” “assume,” “forecast,” “position,” “predict,” “strategy,” “expect,” “intend,” “hope,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “could,” “believe,” “project,” “budget,” “potential,” “likely,” or “continue,” and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. They can be affected by assumptions used or by known or unknown risks or uncertainties. Consequently, no expected results of operations or financial condition or other forward-looking statements can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Hi-Crush’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those described under Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” of Hi-Crush’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Actual results may vary materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should also understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and should not consider the risk factors in our reports filed with the SEC or the following list to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward looking statements include: the volume of frac sand we are able to sell; the price at which we are able to sell frac sand; the outcome of any litigation, claims or assessments, including unasserted claims; changes in the price and availability of natural gas or electricity; changes in prevailing economic conditions; and difficulty collecting receivables. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. Hi-Crush’s forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Hi-Crush undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Caldwell Bailey, Lead Investor Relations Analyst

Marc Silverberg, ICR

[email protected]

(713) 980-6270