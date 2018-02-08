Hi Ho Again Expands Land Package on NIK Polymetallic B.C. Property

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2018) - Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. (CSE: HHS) (OTC: HHSRF) has expanded by 888 Ha, its NIK property prospective for both nickel-cobalt-platinum and copper-molybdenum, Omineca mining district, British Columbia, Canada. The NIK holdings have been extended south and southeast to cover magnetometer and electromagnetic anomalies from previous work filed in British Columbia Mineral Data Files (MINFILE). The property now covers 2,647.24 hectares, accessible by road, and with power available within 10 miles.

Current compilation work has revealed an extensive library of geophysical data from multiple previous exploration programs on the Nik property. Airborne magnetometer and electromagnetic, and ground based induced polarization surveying is available for much of the current property from the archived MINFILE data base.

For the NIK prospect mafic rocks of Alaskan-type, geochemical values from surface gossanous material are: Nickel 1,800 parts per million, Cobalt 153 ppm and Platinum 2,200 parts per billion. These approximate the mineralization metal levels in a major nickel-cobalt resource in similar rocks of the Turnagain mafic complex of Giga Metals to the north.

Within the nickel belt of British Columbia, in addition to the Giga Metals resource, a number of nickel-cobalt-platinum deposits and nickel prospects have been gaining attention in recent exploration programs. The Garibaldi nickel-copper deposit in northern BC is returning high grade nickel-copper-platinum intersections. The Nickel Creek platinum-palladium large bulk tonnage deposit in the southern Yukon Territory is undergoing an economic evaluation. Significant historical underground "high grade" production at the Giant Mascot Nickel Mine near Hope, graded 1.38 to 5% nickel.

In addition to nickel-cobalt, the NIK property also covers a broad area prospective for copper and molybdenum in the surrounding acidic and "granitic" intrusives. Long intervals of "porphyry" copper-molybdenum mineralization were intersected in a 17 hole diamond drill program by BP in 1973.

Interpretation of the archived data base is underway to determine an immediate exploration program for both types of mineral deposits.

While exploration potential for the NIK property is believed to be substantial, there are no established reserves or resources on the property. It will require exploration and redevelopment work and sampling to establish any resource or reserve. There can be no assurance that a resource can be established, or if established that such will be economically recoverable.

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Stewart Jackson, PGeo., a Qualified Person and technical adviser to Hi Ho.

We seek Safe Harbor.

