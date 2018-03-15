Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc    HHS   CA4283862056

HI HO SILVER RESOURCES INC (HHS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. Announces Major Agreement for Worldwide Distribution of Canadian Kootenay Clay(R)(TM)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 07:05am CET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2018) - Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. (CSE: HHS) (OTC: HHSRF) ("Hi Ho" or the "Company"), Stuttgart Symbol "H9") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated February 2, 2018, the Company has entered into an agreement for the worldwide distribution of "Canadian Kootenay Clay™ with NHP Industries Inc. ("The Representative"). The Company has the exclusive rights to a claim containing "Canadian Kootenay Clay" of the highest quality from the Illite clay property located in the Kootenay region in British Columbia, Canada.

The Representative has the business networking and connections in The People's Republic of China, and the world, for marketing, distribution and sales of Canadian Kootenay Clay™ in processed and standardized raw concentrate materials as well as finished product form, to China and the world.

The consideration to be paid by the representative to the company for the granting of the exclusive rights under this agreement will be $1,000,000 (one million Canadian dollars).

The terms of the agreement will be ten (10) years with an option to renew for an additional ten (10) years.

The Representative, or its associate partners, is also committed to invest an additional $1,000,000 (one million Canadian dollars) in Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. by way of a private placement subscription completed by March 31, 2018.

The initial order of 10,000 kgs, and subsequent orders, will be delivered to the Representative's Burnaby location at an agreed upon price as early as possible and The Company will warehouse a significant supply of product for future orders and winter mine closures.

About the Company

Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company dedicated to the exploration and development of precious and base-metal mineral deposits in North America and elsewhere.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

William Jorgenson
CHAIRMAN & CEO
C.             778-989-0770
Email:     [email protected]

For further information please contact:

Website: www.hihoresources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate', "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HI HO SILVER RESOURCES INC
07:05aHi Ho Silver Resources Inc. Announces Major Agreement for Worldwide Distribut..
NE
03/13HI HO SILVER RESOURCES : Announces closing of private placement
AQ
02/16Hi Ho Silver Resources Adds Important Claims Extending Its Gold Target Zone t..
NE
02/16HI HO SILVER RESOURCES : Adds Important Claims Extending Its Gold Target Zone to..
AQ
02/08HI HO SILVER RESOURCES : Announces increase of private placement
AQ
02/08Hi Ho Again Expands Land Package on NIK Polymetallic B.C. Property
NE
02/08HI HO SILVER RESOURCES : Again Expands Land Package on NIK Polymetallic B.C. Pro..
AQ
02/02Hi Ho Silver Greatly Expands Cosmetic Illite Clay Holdings, British Columbia,..
NE
02/02HI HO SILVER RESOURCES : Greatly Expands Cosmetic Illite Clay Holdings, British ..
AQ
01/30Hi Ho Expands Land Package on Polymetallic B.C. Property
NE
More news
Chart HI HO SILVER RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | HHS | CA4283862056 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Jorgenson Chairman, CEO, CFO & Secretary
Milan Gubash President & Director
Gary Jorgenson Director & Vice President
Michael Anthony Paul Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HI HO SILVER RESOURCES INC100.00%0
BHP BILLITON LIMITED-3.04%114 814
BHP BILLITON PLC-5.64%114 673
RIO TINTO-5.75%92 851
RIO TINTO LIMITED-2.39%92 851
ANGLO AMERICAN11.75%33 820
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.