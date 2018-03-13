HIAG Adds a Logistics Property to its Portfolio

Basel, 13 March 2018 - HIAG aquired the site of Sulser Logistik AG in Brunegg (AG) as part of a sale-leaseback transaction. The site covers around 28'000 m2 and includes a logistics centre as well as a high-bay warehouse. A long-term rental agreement has been signed with Sulser Logistik AG. For approx. 5'500 m2 of a land reserve, a development agreement is already in place, aimed at expanding the logistics areas and the high-bay warehouse. The first stage of development is to be implemented as early as 2018. With this acquisition, HIAG now has two sites at the attractive logistics location of Brunegg.

