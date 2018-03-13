Log in
HIAG Adds a Logistics Property to its Portfolio

03/13/2018 | 07:05pm CET

Media Release

HIAG Adds a Logistics Property to its Portfolio

Basel, 13 March 2018 - HIAG aquired the site of Sulser Logistik AG in Brunegg (AG) as part of a sale-leaseback transaction. The site covers around 28'000 m2 and includes a logistics centre as well as a high-bay warehouse. A long-term rental agreement has been signed with Sulser Logistik AG. For approx. 5'500 m2 of a land reserve, a development agreement is already in place, aimed at expanding the logistics areas and the high-bay warehouse. The first stage of development is to be implemented as early as 2018. With this acquisition, HIAG now has two sites at the attractive logistics location of Brunegg.

Contact

Martin Durchschlag

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

[email protected]

Laurent Spindler

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

[email protected]

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

[email protected]

www.hiag.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
[email protected]
+41 41 763 00 50
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2017 87,0 M
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 488 M
Yield 2017 2,98%
P/E ratio 2017 19,25
P/E ratio 2018 21,42
EV / Sales 2017 17,1x
EV / Sales 2018 18,6x
Capitalization 998 M
Chart HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | HIAG | CH0239518779 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 120  CHF
Spread / Average Target -3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Durchschlag Chief Executive Officer
Felix Grisard Chairman
Laurent Spindler Chief Financial Officer
Salome Grisard Varnholt Non-Executive Director
Walter Jakob Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG2.56%1 053
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.08%48 186
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-9.34%41 618
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD0.67%41 564
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.11.66%39 480
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-0.29%32 307
