HIBERNIA REIT PLC (HBRN)
End-of-day quote  - 07/30
1.45 EUR   -0.68%
Hibernia REIT : Trading Update - July 2018

07/31/2018 | 08:19am CEST

Hibernia REIT plc ('Hibernia') issues a trading update relating to the period from 1 April 2018 to date, ahead of its Annual General Meeting being held at noon today.

Highlights

  • Sale of New Century House for €65.3m agreed and acquisition of 50 City Quay for €2.7m
  • 1 Sir John Rogerson's Quay ('1SJRQ') and 2 Windmill Lane ('2WML') developments both on track for 2018 completions, Cumberland Place Phase II expected to complete in H1 2020
  • One rent review agreed, ahead of ERV, leading to a €0.4m increase in annual rent
  • Nine office rent reviews now active representing passing rent of €2.5m per annum, with ERV of €4.3m per annum

Occupational market update
Dublin office letting activity in the quarter ended June 2018 maintained the strong momentum of recent quarters with 0.9m sq. ft. taken up. Total lettings for the first half of 2018 exceeded 1.6m sq. ft.: almost half of this came from transactions of 45,000 sq. ft. or greater. Levels of active demand also remain high. Office vacancy at the end of June 2018 was 4% for Grade A space in central Dublin and 6% overall. Prime Grade A headline rents in the city centre remain stable at in excess of €60 per sq. ft. (source: Knight Frank).

Acquisitions and disposals
In July 2018 Hibernia exchanged contracts for the sale of New Century House for €65.3m. The price, which was modestly ahead of the March 2018 valuation, represents an ungeared IRR in excess of 12% on Hibernia's investment. The sale is expected to complete in September 2018 and continues our recycling of capital into projects with higher expected forward returns.

In July 2018 Hibernia acquired 50 City Quay, an office building of 4,500 sq. ft. with river frontage in Dublin's South Docks, for €2.7m. The property, which is vacant, is adjacent to 1SJRQ and expands Hibernia's Windmill Quarter to six buildings with c. 400,000 sq. ft. of office accommodation, when complete, as well as retail and leisure facilities.

Developments and refurbishments
The completion of 1SJRQ is now expected to occur in Q4 2018 and refurbishment and extension of 2WML remains on track to complete in Q4 2018: inspections and discussions with potential occupiers continue. We expect work to commence on site at Cumberland Place Phase II in September 2018 with completion scheduled for the first half of 2020.

Asset management
The vacancy rate in our in-place office portfolio is c. 2%. Since 31 March 2018 one rent review has been settled ahead of ERV, generating an uplift in rent of €0.4m per annum (+135%). A further nine rent reviews are due on 86,000 sq. ft. of office space and €2.5m of annual rental income: the ERV for the space is €4.3m.

Balance sheet
At 30 June 2018 Hibernia had net debt of €205m and cash and undrawn facilities of €195m. Net of committed development spend, the acquisitions and disposals described in this trading update and payment of the final dividend, cash and undrawn facilities totalled over €170m.

Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer of Hibernia, said:

'The strong demand from occupiers for Dublin office space has continued, with over 1.6m sq. ft. of take-up in the first half of 2018, as has the trend towards larger-sized lettings. Our three committed developments are progressing towards completion and are well-timed to capitalise on the high levels of active demand in the market and to drive increases in our rental income.

'We are also moving into a busy period of rent reviews which will enable us to start capturing the reversionary potential within our acquired in-place office portfolio, which is significantly under-rented. Since 31 March 2018 we have concluded one small rent review, ahead of its estimated rental value, and we now have nine office rent reviews active, representing passing rent of €2.5m per annum.

'With the agreed sale of New Century House and the acquisition of 50 City Quay, we are continuing to recycle our capital into opportunities where we expect greater future returns. Hibernia is well positioned with an extensive longer-term development pipeline, a robust balance sheet and an experienced management team.'

ENDS

Contacts:
Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100
Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer
Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer

Murray Consultants
Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, [email protected]
Jill Farrelly: +353 87 738 6608, [email protected]

About Hibernia REIT plc
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT'), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Hibernia REIT plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 06:17:13 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 54,0 M
EBIT 2019 49,0 M
Net income 2019 91,0 M
Debt 2019 254 M
Yield 2019 2,62%
P/E ratio 2019 13,43
P/E ratio 2020 25,22
EV / Sales 2019 23,6x
EV / Sales 2020 20,3x
Capitalization 1 019 M
Chart HIBERNIA REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Hibernia REIT PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIBERNIA REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,67 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Nowlan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel John Kitchen Non-Executive Chairman
Frank O'Neill Chief Operating Officer
Tom Edwards-Moss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Colm Barrington Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIBERNIA REIT PLC-5.23%1 193
BOSTON PROPERTIES-6.12%19 221
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-0.40%8 971
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.10.71%7 883
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION6.72%7 285
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC-3.01%5 264
