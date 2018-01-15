Log in
Highcroft Investments : Director/PDMR Shareholding 15 January 2018

01/15/2018 | 06:24pm CET

HIGHCROFT INVESTMENTS PLC ("Highcroft" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified on 15 January 2018 that Roberta Miles purchased 1,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at 910 pence per share.

Roberta Miles, a Director of the Company, now has a disclosable beneficial interest in 5,950 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company representing 0.12% per cent of the total voting rights of the Company.

For further information, contact:

Highcroft Investments PLC Roberta Miles 01865 840023

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

Karri Vuori/Fabien Holler 020 7886 2500

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Roberta Miles

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Highcroft Investments PLC

b)

LEI

213800F867TBILNX3B27

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

00042548875

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

910p

1,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Roberta Miles' beneficial holding has increased by 1,000 shares

1,000

910p

e)

Date of the transaction

15/01/2018

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

Highcroft Investments plc published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2018 17:24:10 UTC.

