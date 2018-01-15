Highcroft Investments : Director/PDMR Shareholding 15 January 2018

HIGHCROFT INVESTMENTS PLC ("Highcroft" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company was notified on 15 January 2018 that Roberta Miles purchased 1,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at 910 pence per share.
Roberta Miles, a Director of the Company, now has a disclosable beneficial interest in 5,950 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company representing 0.12% per cent of the total voting rights of the Company.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Roberta Miles
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Highcroft Investments PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800F867TBILNX3B27
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares
00042548875
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Share purchase
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
910p
1,000
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Roberta Miles' beneficial holding has increased by 1,000 shares
1,000
910p
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
15/01/2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
