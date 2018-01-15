Highcroft Investments : Director/PDMR Shareholding 15 January 2018

HIGHCROFT INVESTMENTS PLC ("Highcroft" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified on 15 January 2018 that Roberta Miles purchased 1,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at 910 pence per share.

Roberta Miles, a Director of the Company, now has a disclosable beneficial interest in 5,950 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company representing 0.12% per cent of the total voting rights of the Company.

For further information, contact:

Highcroft Investments PLC Roberta Miles 01865 840023

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

Karri Vuori/Fabien Holler 020 7886 2500

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them