Highlight Communications : Group mourns the loss of Martin Wagner

01/28/2018 | 08:50pm CET

DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Highlight Group mourns the loss of Martin Wagner

28.01.2018 / 20:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Management and staff of the Highlight Group are today mourning the loss of Martin Wagner, who passed away this morning following a tragic incident at his home.

The details of this incident are currently the subject of a continuing police investigation, and out of respect for Martin's family, no further statements are being made at this time.

"The board, management and all employees of the whole Highlight Group are all deeply shocked and pass their very deepest condolences to Martin's family", said Bernhard Burgener, Chairman of the Board of Highlight Event & Entertainment and Highlight Communications. "Martin has been integral to the success of the Highlight Group since 1990 and his loss leaves a substantial hole in the organisation".
 

HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
CH-4133 Pratteln BL
Telefon: +41 (0)61 816 96 91
Email: [email protected]


28.01.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

649007  28.01.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=649007&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
