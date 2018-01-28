Highlight Event and Entertainment : Group mourns the loss of Martin Wagner

|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Highlight Group mourns the loss of Martin Wagner
28-Jan-2018 / 20:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Management and staff of the Highlight Group are today mourning the loss of Martin Wagner, who passed away this morning following a tragic incident at his home.
The details of this incident are currently the subject of a continuing police investigation, and out of respect for Martin's family, no further statements are being made at this time.
"The board, management and all employees of the whole Highlight Group are all deeply shocked and pass their very deepest condolences to Martin's family", said Bernhard Burgener, Chairman of the Board of Highlight Event & Entertainment and Highlight Communications. "Martin has been integral to the success of the Highlight Group since 1990 and his loss leaves a substantial hole in the organisation".
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
CH-4133 Pratteln
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
[email protected]
http://www.hlee.ch
