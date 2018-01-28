Highlight Event and Entertainment : Group mourns the loss of Martin Wagner

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Highlight Group mourns the loss of Martin Wagner



28-Jan-2018 / 20:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

Management and staff of the Highlight Group are today mourning the loss of Martin Wagner, who passed away this morning following a tragic incident at his home.

The details of this incident are currently the subject of a continuing police investigation, and out of respect for Martin's family, no further statements are being made at this time.

"The board, management and all employees of the whole Highlight Group are all deeply shocked and pass their very deepest condolences to Martin's family", said Bernhard Burgener, Chairman of the Board of Highlight Event & Entertainment and Highlight Communications. "Martin has been integral to the success of the Highlight Group since 1990 and his loss leaves a substantial hole in the organisation".

