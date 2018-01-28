Log in
Highlight Event and Entertainment : Group mourns the loss of Martin Wagner

01/28/2018 | 08:50pm CET

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Highlight Group mourns the loss of Martin Wagner

28-Jan-2018 / 20:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Management and staff of the Highlight Group are today mourning the loss of Martin Wagner, who passed away this morning following a tragic incident at his home.

The details of this incident are currently the subject of a continuing police investigation, and out of respect for Martin's family, no further statements are being made at this time.

"The board, management and all employees of the whole Highlight Group are all deeply shocked and pass their very deepest condolences to Martin's family", said Bernhard Burgener, Chairman of the Board of Highlight Event & Entertainment and Highlight Communications. "Martin has been integral to the success of the Highlight Group since 1990 and his loss leaves a substantial hole in the organisation".

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

649005  28-Jan-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=649005&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
