Highpower International : to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference in California

SAN DIEGO and SHENZHEN, China, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPJ) ("Highpower" or the "Company"), a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of lithium ion and nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries, battery management systems, and a provider of battery recycling, announced today that the Company will participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference from March 11-13, 2018, at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA.

Management will present on March 13th and hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. Attendance at the event is by invitation only. Interested investors should contact your ROTH sales representative to secure a meeting time.

About Highpower International, Inc.

Highpower International was founded in 2001 and produces high-quality Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries used in a wide range of applications such as electric buses, bikes, energy storage systems, power tools, medical equipment, digital and electronic devices, personal care products, and lighting, etc. Highpower's target customers are Fortune 500 companies and top 20 companies in each vertical segment. With advanced manufacturing facilities located in Shenzhen, Huizhou, and Ganzhou of China, Highpower is committed to clean technology, not only in the products it makes, but also in the processes of production. The majority of Highpower International's products are distributed to worldwide markets mainly in the United States, Europe, China and Southeast Asia.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements include the proposed transaction regarding Ganzhou Highpower, approval by Highpower's board and Highpower's resulting equity ownership, Highpower's cash position and growth, production capacity, research and development efforts, strategic partnerships and business and financial expectations. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the terms of the proposed Ganzhou Highpower not hereafter being approved by Highpower's board or memorialized in a definitive agreement; inability to successfully expand our production capacity; fluctuations in the cost of raw materials; our dependence on, or inability to attract additional, major customers for a significant portion of our net sales; our ability to increase manufacturing capabilities to satisfy orders from new customers; our ability to maintain increased margins; our dependence on the growth in demand for smart wearable devices and energy storage systems, and other digital products and the success of manufacturers of the end applications that use our battery products; lower than expected sales of batteries to producers of smart vacuum products; our responsiveness to competitive market conditions; our ability to successfully manufacture our products in the time frame and amounts expected; the market acceptance of our battery solutions, including our lithium ion batteries; and our ability to continue R&D development to keep up with technological changes. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

CONTACT:

Highpower International, Inc.

Sunny Pan

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +86-755-8968-6521

Email: [email protected]

Yuanmei Ma

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +1-909-214-2482

Email: [email protected]

ICR, Inc.

Rose Zu

Tel: +1-646-931-0303

Email: [email protected]

