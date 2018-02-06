Log in
Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends

02/06/2018 | 10:51pm CET

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announces its Board of Directors today declared a cash dividend of $0.4625 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, which equates to an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and reflects a 5.1% increase over the prior quarter’s dividend.  This quarterly dividend is payable on March 6, 2018 to shareholders of record as of February 20, 2018.

The Board also declared a cash dividend of $21.5625 per share of the Company’s 8 5/8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.  The dividend is payable on February 28, 2018, which is the next regularly scheduled dividend payment date, to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2018. 

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.  The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:

Brendan Maiorana
Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
919-431-1529

