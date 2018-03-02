ENR Celebrates Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science with Top Industry Award

PHILADELPHIA and MIAMI, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced that Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine selected the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Downtown Miami’s Museum Park as one of the nation’s best projects for 2017.



ENR selects top regional winners annually from 10 regions for each of the 20 project categories, which are then moved up to the national competition. ENR Southeast previously presented the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science with the “Best Project” award in the Cultural/Worship category, qualifying the project for “Best of the Best” recognition at the national level.

The Best of the Best Project Award honors the project team’s ability to overcome critical challenges and instill teamwork, uphold local and international safety standards, incorporate innovation techniques and industry contributions, demonstrate craftsmanship and produce functional design and aesthetic quality to help the project achieve its mission and goals.

“To have any project selected as ENR’s Best of the Best award is truly an honor, but this recognition is particularly satisfying because of how hard our team worked and the tremendous finished product,” said Hill Vice President and Miami Office Manager Eladio Castrodad. “Frost Science is a downtown destination that has and will continue to educate and entertain residents and visitors for many years. We’re certainly proud of it.”

Located in Downtown Miami, the new museum features a three-level aquarium, a state-of-the-art, 250-seat planetarium and north and west wing buildings that facilitate and promote interactive science learning.

Faced with delays and other challenges, Hill’s team was brought onboard and quickly reestablished budget and schedule baselines, while implementing a work plan that required mobilizing a new general contractor to meet project goals and objectives.

Hill International, with more than 3,000 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any projections of revenues, earnings or other financial items; any statements concerning our plans, strategies and objectives for future operations; and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

