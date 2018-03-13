Hill International Hires Imad Ghantous as Senior Vice President

PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today the addition of Imad B. Ghantous, PE, as the firm’s Senior Vice President, International Business Development. Mr. Ghantous will be based out of the firm’s Dubai office.



During his 35-year career in the engineering and construction industry, Mr. Ghantous most recently served as Regional Director of Operations, EMEA, at International Bechtel Co. Ltd. He previously worked for AECOM as a Senior Vice President & Managing Director with responsibility for the Buildings and Places and Project Management, MENA. Mr. Ghantous was also the Managing Director for the Property sector at Hyder Consulting Engineers (Arcadis), Director of Operations for MENA at WS Atkins and Partners Overseas, a Principal at Perkins+Will and an Associate Partner at Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP.

“We are excited to add a professional of this caliber to our organization,” said Hill’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, Paul Evans. “He is an established performer who will help drive growth, generate revenue and contract margins in our international markets.”

A registered Professional Engineer in Pennsylvania, Mr. Ghantous earned a Bachelor’s Degree in civil engineering from the University of London, and a Master’s Degree and an Engineer’s Degree in construction and project management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Mr. Ghantous also attended courses in Macro and Micro Economics and Financial Accounting at Harvard University. In addition to being an Associate with the American Association of Civil Engineers and Institute of Civil Engineers (England), he is a member of the American Association of Cost Engineers, Society of American Cost Engineers, Project Management Institute, Association of Engineers (Lebanon) and the Institute of Civil Engineers (Kuwait).

Hill International, with more than 3,000 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any projections of revenues, earnings or other financial items; any statements concerning our plans, strategies and objectives for future operations; and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

