Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc    HLT

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Hilton Worldwide : China's HNA Group Uses More Valuable Assets to Borrow Money

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/30/2017 | 05:59am CET
By Anjani Trivedi

Debt-laden Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co. used another one of its most valuable assets to borrow more cash for the third time this month, increasing the size of a loan backed by its ownership in the Hilton hotel chain.

HNA, which owns a roughly 25% stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., added half a billion dollars of debt to a $3 billion share-backed loan used to purchase the stake last year, according to regulatory filings. The total stake was purchased for $6.5 billion from private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP and the loan was led by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shares of Hilton and its affiliated companies that HNA borrowed against have risen significantly since HNA bought the stake.

HNA's move to raise more debt against one of its most well-known--and liquid--assets comes a week after it added debt to its Deutsche Bank AG stake and pledged its shares in one of China's largest banks, underscoring the once-acquisitive conglomerate's tightening cash situation.

The airlines-to-asset management group has spent about $40 billion since 2015 buying up stakes and companies across the world, much of it backed by debt. It frequently pledged shares in companies it had purchased to raise financing. The group has estimated it has more than $100 billion in debt.

The buying spree has now slowed sharply. In recent months, the company has sought to calm investors and lenders, buying back bonds and highlighting its access to credit lines. It has struggled to raise debt in stock and bond markets.

HNA didn't immediately respond to comment.

Write to Anjani Trivedi at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS
05:59aDJHILTON WORLDWIDE : China's HNA Group Uses More Valuable Assets to Borrow Money
05:19a HILTON WORLDWIDE : Home2 Suites by Hilton Fairview/Allen Opens
05:19a HILTON WORLDWIDE : Embassy Suites by Hilton Wilmington Riverfront Opens in North..
05:19a HILTON WORLDWIDE : Home2 Suites by Hilton El Reno Opens
12/29 HILTON WORLDWIDE : Home2 Suites by Hilton Hanford Lemoore Opens
12/29 HILTON WORLDWIDE : Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center Opens
12/29 HILTON WORLDWIDE : Home2 Suites by Hilton Stow Akron Opens
12/28 HILTON WORLDWIDE : Embassy Suites by Hilton Houston West - Katy
12/27 HOME2 SUITES BY HILTON : Opens its 200th Property in Miramar Ft. Lauderdale
12/27 DEUTSCHE BANK : HNA is long-term investor in Deutsche Bank, HNA representative s..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/27 Can Hotel Companies Survive Airbnb? This One Will
12/23 Hot Hotel Stocks? Look Before You Leap
12/07 Record Year For Hotel Industry, But REITs Left Behind
11/23 Tracking Mason Hawkins' Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio - Q3 2017 Upd..
11/16 Hilton Worldwide adds $1B to buyback
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 9 118 M
EBIT 2017 1 417 M
Net income 2017 588 M
Debt 2017 5 891 M
Yield 2017 0,75%
P/E ratio 2017 44,27
P/E ratio 2018 34,68
EV / Sales 2017 3,47x
EV / Sales 2018 3,26x
Capitalization 25 740 M
Chart HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | HLT | US43300A2033 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 79,1 $
Spread / Average Target -1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Nassetta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan D. Gray Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin J. Jacobs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Schreiber Independent Director
Douglas M. Steenland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC-2.13%25 740
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC64.16%49 791
ACCOR21.37%14 750
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC29.71%11 999
WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORPORATION52.76%11 821
CHINA LODGING GROUP, LTD (ADR)171.39%9 846
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.