Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hilton Worldwide Holdings    HGV

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS (HGV)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

China's HNA to sell 25 percent stake in Hilton Grand Vacations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 11:33pm CET
A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing

(Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group will sell its 25 percent stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, the timeshare business spun off last year from U.S. hotel chain Hilton Worldwide, Hilton Grand said on Tuesday.

The sale is the latest attempt by HNA, an aviation-to-financial services conglomerate, to restructure its far-flung operations and raise cash by selling equity and prime real estate assets.

Its restructuring drive also follows a $50 billion (£35.8 billion) acquisition spree over the past two years, which has sparked scrutiny of its opaque ownership and use of leverage.

HNA's Kenneth Wong has resigned from Hilton Grand Vacations' board, while the Chinese firm has asked Yasheng Huang, its designated independent director at Hilton, to also step down.

HNA bought a 25 percent stake in hotel chain Hilton Worldwide from Blackstone Group in 2016. Thanks to that deal, the conglomerate built similar stakes in Hilton's two spun-off units — Park Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Grand.

Park Hotels disclosed earlier this month that HNA planned to sell some or all of its 25 percent stake in Park.

HNA will sell its Hilton Grand stake through a stock offering of 24.8 million shares, which were worth around $1.1 billion at the stock's Tuesday closing price of $45.80. Hilton Grand shares fell 1.7 percent to $45 in after-hours trading.

The offering is expected to be priced on Wednesday after U.S. markets close, according to joint book-runners BofA Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan.

Hilton Grand has an option to buy back up to 4.34 million shares owned by HNA.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Lance Tupper in New York; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC 0.15% 81.25 Delayed Quote.1.59%
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC 0.15% 27.04 Delayed Quote.-6.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS
11:33pChina's HNA to sell 25 percent stake in Hilton Grand Vacations
RE
09:30pHILTON WORLDWIDE : Grand Vacations Announces Secondary Offering of 24,750,000 Sh..
BU
09:24pHILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change..
AQ
05:02pHILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. (NYSE : HGV) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Defi..
AQ
03:38pHILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financ..
AQ
11:25aHILTON WORLDWIDE : China's HNA mulling sale of stake in Hilton Grand Vacations
AQ
03/12HILTON WORLDWIDE : China's HNA in talks to sell stake in Hilton Grand Vacations ..
RE
03/08HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. (NYSE : HGV) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or ..
AQ
03/08HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financi..
AQ
03/08HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/12HNA said to be selling part of Hilton Grand Vacations stake 
03/12HILTON GRAND VACATIONS : Revenue Model Looks Appealing At First Glance 
03/08Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Presents At J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaur.. 
03/01Hilton Grand Vacations' (HGV) CEO Mark Wang on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
02/28Hilton Grand Vacations EPS of $1.83 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 888 M
EBIT 2018 441 M
Net income 2018 282 M
Debt 2018 295 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,79
P/E ratio 2019 14,12
EV / Sales 2018 2,64x
EV / Sales 2019 2,42x
Capitalization 4 687 M
Chart HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | HGV | US43283X1054 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 49,5 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. Wang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonard A. Potter Chairman
James E. Mikolaichik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rich Jackson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Pamela H. Patsley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS9.82%4 687
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL4.48%51 701
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC1.59%26 066
ACCOR7.35%16 435
WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE2.62%12 270
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-2.82%12 065
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.